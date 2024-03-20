Nevis Ministry of Tourism empowers residents of the St. Thomas Parish through community-based tourism training

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – The following is a communiqué from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration

(NIA): The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with local historian Mr. Leonard Stapleton recently concluded a five-day Community-Based Tourism (CBT) Training Workshop in the vibrant parish of St. Thomas.

The workshop, which ran from March 12 to 16, 2024, aimed to equip local residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to actively engage in and benefit from tourism activity within their community.

Led by Mr. Leonard Stapleton, founder of the esteemed company “Rooted”, the workshop featured a comprehensive curriculum designed to educate participants on various aspects of CBT. The sessions delved into the rich history of the parish, emphasizing it cultural significance and unique heritage. Additionally, participants were introduced to sustainable practices essential for fostering responsible tourism initiatives within their community.

One of the highlights of the workshop was the exploration of the art of storytelling, recognizing its power to captivate visitors and enrich their experience with authentic narratives. Through interactive sessions and practical exercises, attendees gained valuable insights into crafting compelling stories that showcase the essence of St. Thomas and its people.

The workshop received acclaim from its participants, who praised its informative content and engaging delivery. On the final day, attendees were inspired to showcase their existing businesses and share innovative ideas for new ventures, reflecting the workshop’s success in igniting entrepreneurial spirit, and fostering economic growth within the community.

As the parish of St. Thomas looks toward a future marked by sustainable tourism development, the Ministry of Tourism remains committed to empowering local residents with the knowledge and skills needed to become active participants in shaping their tourism landscape.