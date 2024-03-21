DuPage County Personal Injury Attorneys Dan Kaiser and Mariam Hafezi Named Super Lawyers for 2024

Kaiser Hafezi Law Attorneys Named 2024 Super Lawyers

Dan Kaiser and Mariam Hafezi of Kaiser Hafezi Law are honored as 2024 Super Lawyers, marking their 5th year of exceptional legal service in personal injury law.

BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaiser Hafezi Law is thrilled to announce that lawyers Dan Kaiser and Mariam Hafezi have been selected as 2024 Super Lawyers for the fifth consecutive year. As the firm's namesakes, Mr. Kaiser and Ms. Hafezi are clear-eyed examples of what it takes to provide their clients with the highest quality of legal representation. For decades, Mariam and Dan have a proven track record of top results, whether by settlement or trial, in cases involving car accidents, product liability, medical negligence, wrongful death, and more.

Mr. Kaiser and Ms. Hafezi both being named Super Lawyers is a testament to their exceptional legal knowledge and unwavering dedication to their clients. Both Mariam and Dan are skilled litigators, having secured 100s of millions of dollars in injury compensation for our deserving clients. Meanwhile, Ms. Hafezi has also proven herself among the most skilled medical negligence litigators with a demonstrated ability to assist clients in challenging personal injury and wrongful death cases. Both Mariam and Dan hold record-setting jury verdicts and are deeply committed to obtaining justice for their clients.

Super Lawyers is a rating service identifying outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas. It uses a patented selection process, combining peer nominations, evaluations, and independent research. Super Lawyers aims to provide a comprehensive list of top attorneys who can assist individuals and businesses with their legal needs.

About Kaiser Hafezi Law

Kaiser Hafezi is a personal injury law firm based in Bensenville, Illinois for the last 35 years. The firm is focused on personal injury and workers' compensation law. From motor vehicle and construction accidents to medical negligence and wrongful death, we are here to help the injured and their families.

