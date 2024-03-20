Art Gotham Presents "Rockstart": A Celebration of Art and Rock 'n' Roll at Newest East Village Location
Rockstart - Join us for the Grand Opening Reception on Thursday, March 28 from 6 pm - 9pm with a special performance by Greg Bankss
Greg Banks (@GregBankmusic): A native of New Orleans, Greg Banks embodies the spirit and resilience of his hometown.
Join Us Thursday, March 28th from 6-9pm for ROCKSTART Grand Opening Reception in the East Village at 4 Saint Mark's Place with performance by Greg Banks
We're thrilled to bring together such a talented group of artists to celebrate the legacy of Saint Mark’s Place. Please join us to meet the artists & listen to live music at the Opening Reception.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Gotham, a cutting-edge gallery showcasing early and mid-career contemporary artists, is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest location in the vibrant East Village at 4 Saint Mark’s Place. The inaugural exhibition, titled "Rockstart," will kick off with a Grand Opening reception on Thursday, March 28, 6-9 PM, featuring a special live performance by Greg Banks and his band.
— Kimberly Salib, curator of Rockstart
Art Gotham's expansion to the East Village marks a significant milestone in its commitment to promoting emerging artists in New York City's most dynamic neighborhoods. The new space, nestled in the heart of Saint Mark’s Place, will serve as a hub for artistic expression, fostering a sense of community and creativity. Art Gotham's vibrant Soho location at 478 West Broadway will continue to showcase artwork by contemporary artists as well.
"Rockstart" pays homage to the rich history of Saint Mark’s Place, capturing the essence of its cool, Rock and Roll vibe through a diverse selection of artworks. From classic rock-inspired abstract paintings to expressive surrealistic images, the exhibition promises to transport attendees back to the heyday of Rock 'n' Roll.
"We're thrilled to bring together such a talented group of artists to celebrate the legacy of Saint Mark’s Place," says Kimberly Salib, curator of "Rockstart." "This event is not only a tribute to the rock and roll spirit of the neighborhood but also a testament to the power of art to unite and inspire."
The exhibition will run until April 30, 2024, providing ample opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural scene of the East Village.
Event Details:
- "Rockstart" Grand Opening Reception
- Art Gotham - 4 Saint Mark’s Place, New York, NY 10003
- Thursday, March 28, 2024, 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Special Performance: Live music by Greg Banks and his band at 8:00 PM.
Greg Banks (@GregBankmusic): A native of New Orleans, Greg Banks embodies the spirit and resilience of his hometown. His journey has led him from witnessing second-line bands and studying classical voice at Xavier University to embracing guitar and busking in NYC. He has performed on prestigious stages like the Cannes Film Festival and the Kennedy Center.
Featured "Rockstar" artists who will have artwork exhibited in the front gallery:
Melissa Benedek (@melissabenedek_art www.melissabenedek.com): A native New Yorker who grew up in the NYC art scene, Melissa Benedek is known for her beautiful color palettes and textures that interact and react with each other.
Amsler Damask (@amslerdamask): A celebrated abstract oil painter born in 1967 in Vienna, Amsler Damask is known for his colorful grid paintings. He uses thick oil paint and artist knives to create emotionally powerful compositions inspired by 1950s abstract artists. He currently resides in Brooklyn.
Kimberly Dawnly (@kimberlydawnly www.kiberlydawnly.com): Originally from Dallas, Texas, Kimberly Dawnly is an abstract oil painter based in Greenwich, CT. Her highly textured oil paintings focus on the emotive properties in color.
Cy Antone Gray (@cyantonegray): Born in 1980, Cy Antone Gray is a contemporary artist who explores the intersection of art and technology. He uses AI algorithms to generate visually stunning compositions, which he prints on steel, challenging conventional notions of authorship.
Jimmy Hall (jimmyhallart.com @jimmyhallart): An abstract artist specializing in large-scale, heavily textured paintings on canvas. Jimmy Hall's work has been shown in numerous galleries across the United States. He currently lives in Lexington, KY.
Ben Kacmarcik (@ben.k__): Known under the moniker “Ben K,” Ben Kacmarcik developed a distinct style referred to as “street surrealism,” reflecting on human behavior and social interaction.
Ted Lincoln (@tedlincoln): Ted Lincoln's work reflects both formal refinement and playful inexplicability. Using automotive paint on metal, he creates unique and striking works that invite viewers to explore the complexities of human existence.
Valentina Dafne Perisi (@dafneitaly): Creative director Valentina Dafne Perisi, a native Fiorentina, started her career at Roberto Cavalli. Art and fashion are in her DNA, having grown up with Emilio Pucci and supermodel icons.
Guy Stanley Philoche (@guystanleyphiloche): Born in Haiti in 1977, Guy Stanley Philoche pursued his passion for art after moving to New York City in 2000. His work, including his Game Series, has flourished in the professional art scene.
Tal Placido (talplacido.com @makefulbehavior): A multidisciplinary artist based in Central New York, Tal Placido engages in large-scale abstract painting and often uses vintage linens and homespun textiles to explore themes of identity and heritage.
Storm Ritter ( @StormRitter www.stormritter.com): A surrealist fine artist, ambidextrous painter, designer, and entrepreneur based in downtown Manhattan, Storm Ritter runs her private studio focusing on new collections, commissions, murals, and sales.
Aurora Robson (@aurorarobson): A multi-media artist renowned for transforming plastic waste into meditative art, Aurora Robson has dedicated over two decades to art influenced by environmental concerns. She founded Project Vortex to repurpose plastic debris.
Melissa Schainker ( @mschainkerfineart www.mschainkerfineart.com): A New York-based figurative surrealist oil painter, street artist, and musician, Melissa Schainker creates work that aims to depict anatomy/figuration and the subconscious.
Joseph Stabilito ( @josephstabilitoart www.josephstabilitopaintings.com): A mid-career artist creating dynamic abstract paintings, Joseph Stabilito has been exhibiting his work in the US and Europe since the 1980s.
Scott Troxel (@scotttroxel.art): Scott Troxel draws on the aesthetics of the Atomic Age and mid-century modernism to make dynamic, retrofuturist wooden sculptures. He works out of his studio in Southern Coastal New Jersey.
Media Contact:
Kimberly Salib, Founder/Director
Email: artgotham@gmail.com
Tel/Text: 917-319-2030
Art Gotham Locations:
- New East Village Location: 4 Saint Mark’s Place, New York, NY 10003
- Soho Location: 478 West Broadway, New York, New York 10012
About Art Gotham:
Art Gotham is a cutting-edge art gallery representing early and mid-career contemporary artists. With locations in Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging talent and fostering a vibrant artistic community in New York City.
For more info: www.artgotham.com or follow on Instagram @ArtGotham
Kimberly Salib
Art Gotham
+1 917-319-2030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram