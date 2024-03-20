Dick Marti Unveils Sci-Fi Thriller "A Nighted World of It"
EINPresswire.com/ -- A compelling new author Dick Marti steps into the world of fiction with the release of his debut novel, "A Nighted World of It," a gripping science fiction thriller set to captivate readers worldwide. The book is scheduled to hit shelves on March 11, 2024.
In "A Nighted World of It," Marti weaves an intricate tale of extraterrestrial intrigue, political machinations, and human resilience. The narrative unfolds as an alien mind parasite, referred to as an "It," alongside a formidable robot, descends upon Earth with conquest in mind. The gripping plot takes an unexpected turn as the President of the United States enlists their aid in a high-stakes political struggle against the Vice President for control of the enigmatic Area 51, where the robot is imprisoned.
The unfolding drama escalates with the involvement of mind-controlled mob members, swarming Congress in an attempt to shape the fate of the nation. However, the aliens find themselves facing formidable opposition in the form of a brilliant CalTech exobiologist and his two dedicated assistants, ultimately leading to a climactic battle for the fate of humanity.
Dick Marti, a distinguished professional with a 40-year career in the USDA, brings a unique background to his foray into fiction. Born and raised in Edwardsville, Illinois, Marti holds a BA degree in Zoology from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and an MS degree in Veterinary Parasitology from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. Throughout his career, he authored scientific papers covering diverse topics, from swine parasites to insect anatomy and pathology. Notably, he described a new species of ectoparasitic nematode of moths.
"A Nighted World of It" marks a departure from Marti's scientific pursuits, showcasing his versatility as an author. Currently residing in Tifton, Georgia, Marti is
already immersed in creating a prequel to his debut work and is simultaneously working on a volume featuring his poetry, political columns, and family history.
The novel is available for purchase on major platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading book retailers.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/dVxnKqr
Dick Marti
Tolkeins Book Writing
