Energage Names Gordian a Winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA

Greenville, SC, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, today announces it has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"We are immensely proud to receive the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award," said Kris Gorriarán, President of Gordian. "This honor reflects the vibrant culture we've established, one where each team member’s voice is integral to our vision of building better communities. We are committed to maintaining an environment that fosters innovation, collaboration and employee well-being, driven by our employees’ passion to help our customers succeed. Recognition from Energage confirms our efforts resonate with our extraordinary team, and it inspires us to continue building a workplace where excellence thrives, and everyone can achieve their full potential."

Gordian has reached a significant growth milestone, expanding its team by nearly 25% this past year to over 1,000 extraordinary team members, in alignment with its vision to build better communities by transforming data insights into smarter decisions. Embracing diversity and fostering a culture of innovation, Gordian continues to lead the industry with its unique approach to community-enhancing solutions. As a Fortive operating company, Gordian's team leverages the Fortive Business Systems (FBS) tools for ongoing development, career progression and addressing complex challenges to enhance customer experience, driving impact to communities around the world. Additionally, Gordian employees extend their dedication to improving communities by participating in volunteer efforts during Fortive's Day of Caring.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

