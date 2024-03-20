Automotive Adhesives Market Price, Size, Share, Trends and Growth 2021-2030

Automotive Adhesives Market Size to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.9%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global automotive adhesives market achieved a valuation of $4.7 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $8.4 billion by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, key segments, value chain, investment opportunities, regional trends, and competitive landscape.

The surge in automotive adhesives sales is propelled by factors such as robust vehicle sales, advancements in automobile manufacturing technologies, and the adoption of smart car technologies. However, challenges like rising raw material costs and the impact of economic downturns on end-use industries may dampen growth prospects. Nevertheless, the growing demand for automotive adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region presents promising opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Download Sample PDF : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2200

Adhesives play a crucial role in the automotive industry, offering lightweight solutions for bonding metals, composites, plastics, and other materials. Their usage spans across various vehicle components, aiding in closures, structural modules, and more. The adoption of adhesives by vehicle manufacturers contributes to weight reduction, enhanced vehicle stiffness, improved crash performance, and reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH). Additionally, adhesive bonding facilitates innovative vehicle body designs and mixed-material constructions, incorporating high-strength steels, nonferrous metals, plastics, and composites. Adhesives also provide strong bonding capabilities across diverse substrates, enabling the attachment of dashboards, door panels, electronics, light covers, steel, and alloyed components.

Among resin types, the polymide segment dominated the market in 2020, holding approximately one-fourth of the market share, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the acrylics segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Purchase Enquiry Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2200

In terms of technology, the water-based segment commanded the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position. Conversely, the solvent-based segment is forecasted to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in revenue contribution in 2020, capturing more than two-fifths of the global automotive adhesives market share, and is predicted to maintain its dominance by 2030. Moreover, the region is poised to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-adhesives-market/purchase-options

Key players in the global automotive adhesives market include Henkel & Co. KGaA, Bostik S.A., 3M Company, The DOW Chemical Company, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, PPG Industries, Jowat AG, Illinois Tool Works Corporation, and Solvay S.A. These players are analyzed in the report, highlighting their strategies and market positions.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Medical Ceramics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-ceramics-market

bio-alcohols market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bioalcohol-market

Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-adhesives-and-sealants-chemical-market

Silicone In Electrical And Electronics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silicone-in-electrical-and-electronics-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.