Franciscan Ministries to celebrate years of service for associates with Honorary Luncheon and Event

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franciscan Ministries announced today that it will be honoring associates with 15-50 years of service at the Ministry with a Years of Service celebration including a recognition luncheon and event.

“The greatest testament to our culture of Living Joyfully is the longevity of our associates,” stated President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries, Regina Umanskiy. She went on, this inaugural celebration to recognize the milestone anniversaries of 15 - 50 years of service – comprises 140 of our associates. We’re so grateful for their dedication and service, as well as their commitment to the Ministry and our residents.

Recently Franciscan Communities, a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries was awarded the certification as a Great Place to Work from Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights. The certification process involved surveying 100% of associates from across Franciscan’s locations and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

While years of service has been recognized at the community level, it has never been recognized systemwide. "This is part of our ongoing initiative to strengthen our employer brand, focusing on associate culture, ongoing educational and career development, diversity and inclusion and enhanced benefits and wellbeing initiatives and programs," Umanskiy said, expressing her deep commitment to ensure a strong Ministry culture.

When you choose a career path at Franciscan Ministries, you become part of something bigger; giving you the opportunity to become an integral part of making a difference in the lives of men, women, children and older adults. Working at Franciscan – you’ll join a Ministry that’s deeply rooted with associate and Ministry values, with a rich legacy and a diverse and inclusive culture that puts people first while creating purpose for our associates and residents in an environment that values transparency, innovation, success and life.

For more information on Franciscan Ministries, call (800) 524-6126 or visit the Ministry website.

About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Our charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as providing scholarships and educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicago area.

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion


