Wholesale Window and Door Manufacturer and Distributor Tucker Door & Trim to Establish First Virginia Facility

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Tucker Door & Trim, a distributor and manufacturer of doors, windows, and specialty millwork to the construction industry, will invest $10 million to establish a new manufacturing and assembly operation for fiberboard and fiberglass doors and windows in Henrico County. The new facility, which will open by April 1, 2024, will increase capacity and provide the company the ability to serve the northeastern market. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia for the project, which will create 50 new jobs.

“Tucker Door & Trim’s investment sends a clear message that there is a strong partnership for manufacturing with the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia offers outstanding logistical advantages for wood product and related manufacturing industries, including abundant and renewable timber resources, direct access to suppliers and customers, and ability to serve the important northeastern market. We look forward to building on this strong partnership for years to come.”

“Virginia offers a world-class location for manufacturing and the wood products industry, and we celebrate Tucker Door & Trim’s decision to establish its new operation in Henrico County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia’s manufacturing industry continues to grow and thrive, and the Commonwealth offers the business climate, natural resources, and proximity to markets that will build long-term success for companies like Tucker Door & Trim.”

“Our mission to become the premier choice for windows and doors and our growth plans made Virginia an ideal location for us,” said Phil Odom, President of Tucker Door & Trim. “This new location will offer us an unrivaled opportunity to serve new customers, grow and develop our team, and actively participate in our communities. We plan to bring the Tucker Door & Trim brand of service, product selection, and quality to Virginia with the same principles we have operated on for over 50 years.”

"I am thrilled to announce Tucker Door & Trim has chosen Henrico for the location of its door and window manufacturing and assembly facility where they will invest $10 million and create over 50 new jobs,” said Tyrone Nelson, Chairman of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors. “This decision reflects Tucker Door & Trim's confidence in our community and the business-friendly environment we have cultivated."

“Greater Richmond’s strategic location to 45 percent of the US population within one day’s delivery drive proves enticing to a myriad of expanding firms,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “We’re excited to welcome Tucker Door & Trim to the region’s manufacturing industry that supports homebuilding.”

“It’s my pleasure to welcome Tucker Door & Trim to eastern Henrico and I look forward to working with them as they continue to grow their operations,” said Senator Lashrecse Aird. “As we consider ways to continue to diversify our economy in the 13th District, new manufacturing opportunities bringing a significant number of new jobs to the region like the one announced today are a critical piece to that puzzle.”

“I am excited about the establishment of Tucker Door & Trim and the positive impact that will be made in Henrico County and the region,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “The elevation of this kind of economic job investment will be paramount in providing job security for a countless number of families. The creation of these new employment opportunities will be crucial to enhancing the quality of life for many of our residents. We are excited about the expansion of this manufacturing company's capabilities, commodities, and the new revenues it will bring to the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Since 1967, Tucker Door & Trim has been a well-respected wholesale distributor and manufacturer of doors, windows, and specialty millwork to the construction industry. This company is rooted in age-old concepts such as quality and integrity, but has its eyes firmly focused on the future through the continued expansion of its fleet, service area, and product line. As an Energy Star partner, Tucker is proud to place an emphasis on energy efficiency in its product offerings. Perhaps best known for its exceptional delivery system to meet the service needs of its clients, Tucker Door & Trim boasts an ever-growing fleet of tractor-trailers making regular deliveries to wholesale customers throughout the southeastern United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

###

