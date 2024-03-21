Atma Global Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024
This honor from Fast Company is a direct reflection of Atma’s dedicated team and expertise behind our learning solutions.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atma Global (Atma) has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024. Listed at No. 10 in the Small and Mighty category, Atma is recognized for its EdTech learning solutions that are disrupting how professionals, higher-ed educators, students and global enthusiasts access global learning content.
— Sanjyot P. Dunung, CEO, Atma Global
This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.
Atma’s interactive digital learning content is developed by a team of renowned global experts and has been accessed by more than three million users online and in the classroom. This unique content not found anywhere else is focused on countries, cultures, business and global topics for use by the corporate, government, travel and education markets. Atma integrates its understanding of business and social sciences methodologies to derive perspectives on the global forces shaping business, government and society.
The company’s award-winning digital subscription service Atma Insights curates educational videos combined with Atma’s proprietary methodology including unbiased, objective and accurate analysis. Dubbed a “Netflix-style solution” for learning, the online platform offers users access to videos on key international business topics to help them understand how culture impacts a range of business practices and management functions, including communicating, managing and negotiating across borders.
“Atma is continually innovating and developing easily accessible global learning content to help ensure our customers in multiple industries stay well informed on key international business topics that could affect their strategic plans and operational outcomes,” said Sanjyot P. Dunung, founder and CEO of Atma Global. “This honor from Fast Company is a direct reflection of Atma’s dedicated team and expertise behind our learning solutions, which are increasingly in high demand because of the ever-changing geopolitical climate of the world.”
“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”
About Atma Global
Atma Global is an award-winning developer and publisher of innovative global learning solutions focusing on countries, cultures, business and global topics for the corporate, government, travel and education markets. The company’s digital content has been used by almost three million professionals, educators, students and global enthusiasts. Organizations have utilized Atma’s customized and off-the-shelf learning and training solutions as well as their advisory expertise to better assess the impact of culture on specific global operations, including global strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions, sales and marketing, training programs, customer service, and human resources—enhancing the overall effectiveness of their initiatives. For more information, visit www.atmaglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
Molly LeCronier
Anomolly Consulting for Atma Global
+1 917-282-4613
molly@anomollyconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn