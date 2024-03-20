The Extraordinary Health Advantages of Olive Oil
Olive oil has been hailed as a "liquid gold," not only for its opulent flavour and rich hue but also for its notable health benefits.CLITHEROE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olive oil has been hailed as a "liquid gold," not only for its opulent flavour and rich hue but also for its notable health benefits. This esteemed oil is a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, known for its significant impact on diabetes prevention, weight management, and heart health. Yet, despite its acclaim, questions arise about its true nutritional value. What benefits does olive oil offer? Are all types equally beneficial? And importantly, how does it stack up against other culinary oils? Through thorough research, we delve into the myriad health advantages olive oil provides.
The Spectrum of Benefits
Olive oil, especially when unrefined, is backed by science for its wide range of health advantages. Studies highlight its effectiveness in reducing blood pressure and LDL cholesterol—the so-called "bad" cholesterol—while also lowering inflammation and increasing HDL cholesterol, known as the "good" cholesterol. Such benefits lead to a reduced risk of Type 2 diabetes and cognitive deterioration, establishing olive oil as a fundamental component of nutritional health.
A striking revelation from a 2022 study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, involving approximately 92,000 participants, showed that a daily intake exceeding 1½ teaspoons of olive oil could slash the risk of premature death from any cause by 19 percent, compared to lesser consumption. This finding underscores the profound impact of moderate olive oil consumption on longevity and health.
The Distinction of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
In the United States, olive oil varieties grace the shelves, prominently labelled as "extra virgin" and simply "olive oil." Both variants are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, acclaimed for their heart-healthy benefits. However, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) stands out with its additional health perks.
EVOO, also known as extra virgin olive oil, contains more than 200 antioxidant plant compounds. Among these compounds are polyphenols, which are thought to be responsible for many of the oil's positive effects and contribute to its unique flavour. These polyphenols are essential in regulating inflammation, which is a significant factor in various chronic illnesses such as heart disease and Alzheimer's disease.
Conversely, regular olive oil pales in comparison, offering scant amounts of these health-promoting compounds, as elucidated by Mary M. Flynn, an esteemed associate professor of medicine with over 25 years of olive oil research under her belt. Flynn's research, along with her colleagues', published in the journal Nutrients in 2023, posits that consuming two tablespoons of EVOO daily can significantly improve blood pressure and cholesterol levels in as little as three weeks.
The Production Process
Gordon Davidson, a co-founder of Morocco Gold, a high end olive oil brand stated “The stark differences between EVOO and regular olive oil can be traced back to their production methods. EVOO is unrefined, crafted through a mechanical process akin to juicing oranges, which preserves its rich antioxidant content. In contrast, regular olive oil undergoes further processing, diminishing its antioxidant profile and, consequently, its health benefits.”
EVOO Versus Other Oils
With the mounting evidence of EVOO's health benefits, the question arises: Is it superior to other commonly used oils, such as canola, soy, or vegetable oil? The consensus among health experts leans favourably towards EVOO, with studies indicating its unique advantages in promoting healthy ageing and cardiovascular health over other oils.
Yet, the debate remains open. Alice Lichtenstein, a senior scientist, points out the need for more definitive data comparing olive oil to other unsaturated oils. While olive oil enjoys a privileged status in health research, it's essential to recognise that other components of the Mediterranean diet and different plant oils also contribute significantly to overall health.
In conclusion, while soybean and canola oils are notable for their alpha-linolenic acid content, beneficial for heart health, olive oil's unique composition of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants positions it as a distinguished choice in the realm of healthful fats. The American Heart Association's 2017 advisory further supports this, advocating for the substitution of saturated fats with unsaturated counterparts for enhanced heart health. Olive oil, particularly in its extra virgin form, emerges not just as a culinary treasure but as a pivotal ally in the pursuit of a vibrant, healthful life.
