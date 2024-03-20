China and Kyrgyzstan Hold the Seventh Round of Consular Consultation

On March 19, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Wu Xi and Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Bukalaev co-chaired the seventh round of China-Kyrgyzstan consular consultation in Qingdao, Shandong Province. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on facilitating personnel exchanges and safeguarding the safety and legitimate rights and interests of overseas citizens, among others.

The two sides agreed to follow through on important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, further improve the facilitation of personnel exchanges, take concrete measures to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of overseas citizens and institutions, create a safe and convenient environment for bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and promote the development of China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.