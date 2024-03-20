PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2024 Robin Sponsors Landmark Legislation on Medical Cannabis to Ensure Filipinos' Access to Health Services "Leave no one behind. Walang maiiwanan." On this note, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Wednesday sponsored a landmark legislation legalizing access to medical cannabis, to make sure all Filipinos - especially the poor - have access to quality health services. Padilla, in sponsoring Senate Bill 2573 (Cannabis Medicalization Act of the Philippines), said medical cannabis can be an affordable alternative to synthetic drugs - and minus the side effects. "Wala na po sigurong pangarap ang bawat isang miyembro ng lupon na ito bilang mga halal ng taumbayan kundi makitang ang bawat Pilipino ay may epektibo at pantay na access sa de-kalidad na serbisyong pangkalusugan. Ika nga po ng isinisigaw ng United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: Leave No One Behind. Sa wikang Filipino: Walang maiiwanan (There is no other dream by members of the Senate as elected public servants but to see effective and equal access to quality health services. As the the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development goes, Leave No One Behind. In Filipino, Walang maiiwanan)," he said. "Napapanahon na po siguro upang dinggin natin ang hinaing ng mga magulang at pasyente na nagsusumamo upang maging legal na ang access sa lunas na kanilang lubhang kinakailangan (It is time we hear the cries of parents and patients for legal access to such needed treatment)," he added. Padilla, citing his experience as an action star and stuntman, cited several injuries such as undisplaced neck fracture, third-degree burns, broken ankle, and even backbone injuries where synthetic drugs prescribed by doctors may have side effects. He said he incorporated into the bill several details from his recent study tour in Israel where he saw how the government there enforced and limited access to medical cannabis. Under the bill, a Philippine Medical Cannabis Authority (PMCA) shall be created under the Department of Health (DOH), and will follow the structure of the Israel Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA) under the Israel Ministry of Health in issuing permits and licenses for the use of medical cannabis. The PMCA will draw up a Comprehensive Cannabis Medicalization Plan; regulations for the medical use of cannabis; a monitoring and regulating system for medical cannabis; and issue licenses for registered entities for the medical cannabis industry. It shall also provide for research and development on medical cannabis. Also, a Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee (MCAC) led by the DOH Secretary as ex-officio chairperson shall be created. Its members include the Chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), Directors-General of the FDA and PDEA, and Secretaries of Science and Technology and Agriculture. Qualified patients are those diagnosed with debilitating medical conditions and can receive therapeutic and palliative benefits from medical cannabis. "Binibigyang-linaw po natin na ang medical cannabis ay complementary treatment na isasabay sa mga gamot na sadyang ginagamit na ng isang pasyente (We are making clear that medical cannabis is a complementary treatment to the medicines prescribed for a patient)," he said. Patients are to register with the PMCA for an ID number and registry card with QR code. Safeguards are also in place for the issuance and revocation of prescriptions. Meanwhile, the list of medical cannabis products to be legalized will be limited to edibles, pills, oil, tincture, flower, topicals, and inhalers. Strict regulations will also govern the importation of such products. Also, electronic monitoring systems shall be put in place for the cultivation of cannabis. Patients cannot sell medical cannabis or use it with intoxicating and dangerous substances; while doctors cannot prescribe medical cannabis without the proper license. "Ang inihahain pong batas ng inyong lingkod ay hango sa pag-aaral, pagsasaliksik, testimonya ng mga doktor at eksperto mula sa iba't-ibang panig ng daigdig na may sapat na kaalaman at best practices sa pagpapatupad nito (The measure I am presenting is based on careful study and on testimonies from doctors and experts worldwide; as well as best practices)," Padilla stressed. Landmark Legislation sa Medical Cannabis para Tiyaking Abot-Kamay ang Serbisyong Pangkalusugan Para sa Lahat, Isinulong ni Robin "Leave no one behind. Walang maiiwanan." Iginiit ito nitong Miyerkules ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa kanyang pagsulong sa isang "landmark legislation" na pinapayagan ang access sa medical cannabis, para tiyakin na abot-kamay sa lahat na Pilipino - lalo ang mahihirap - ang serbisyong pangkalusugan. Sa sponsorship speech niya sa Senate Bill 2573 (Cannabis Medicalization Act of the Philippines), ipinunto ni Padilla na maaaring maging abot-kayang alternatibo ang medical cannabis sa synthetic drugs - at wala pang side effects. "Wala na po sigurong pangarap ang bawat isang miyembro ng lupon na ito bilang mga halal ng taumbayan kundi makitang ang bawat Pilipino ay may epektibo at pantay na access sa de-kalidad na serbisyong pangkalusugan. Ika nga po ng isinisigaw ng United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: Leave No One Behind. Sa wikang Filipino: Walang maiiwanan," aniya. "Napapanahon na po siguro upang dinggin natin ang hinaing ng mga magulang at pasyente na nagsusumamo upang maging legal na ang access sa lunas na kanilang lubhang kinakailangan," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, naranasan na niya bilang action star at stuntman ang epekto ng kondisyon tulad ng undisplaced neck fracture, third-degree burn, broken ankle, at backbone injuries - kung saan may side effect ang synthetic drugs na inireseta ng mga duktor. Isinama niya sa panukalang batas ang mga detalye galing sa kanyang study tour sa Israel kung saan niya nakita kung paano ipinatupad ng pamahalaan doon ang paggamit ng medical cannabis. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, magkakaroon ng Philippine Medical Cannabis Authority (PMCA) sa ilalim ng Department of Health (DOH). Susundan nito ang sistema ng Israel Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA) sa ilalim ng Israel Ministry of Health sa pag-isyu ng permit at lisensya para sa medical cannabis. Gagawin ng PMCA ang a Comprehensive Cannabis Medicalization Plan; regulasyon para sa medical cannabis; monitoring at regulating system para sa medical cannabis; at mag-isyu ng lisensya para sa sa registered entities sa medical cannabis industry. Isusulong din nito ang research and development sa medical cannabis. Itatayo rin ang Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee (MCAC) na pamumunuan ng DOH Secretary bilang ex-officio chairperson. Kabilang sa miyembro nito ang Chairman ng Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), Directors-General ng FDA at PDEA, at kalihim ng Science and Technology at Agriculture. Ang mga qualified patients ay mga na-diagnose na may "debilitating medical conditions" at maaaring tumanggap ng "therapeutic and palliative benefits" mula sa medical cannabis. "Binibigyang-linaw po natin na ang medical cannabis ay complementary treatment na isasabay sa mga gamot na sadyang ginagamit na ng isang pasyente," ani Padilla. Kailangang mag-register ang pasyente sa PMCA para sa ID number at registry card na may QR code. May safeguards para sa issuance and revocation of prescriptions. Limitado ang listahan ng medical cannabis products na ile-legalize sa edibles, pills, oil, tincture, flower, topicals, at inhalers. May istriktong regulasyon para sa pag-import ng mga produktong ito. Samantala, may mga electronic monitoring systems para sa cultivation ng cannabis. Hindi pwedeng magbenta ang pasyente ng medical cannabis o gamitin ito na kasama ang "intoxicating and dangerous substances." Hindi naman pwedeng mag-prescribe nito ang duktor na walang nararapat na lisensya. "Ang inihahain pong batas ng inyong lingkod ay hango sa pag-aaral, pagsasaliksik, testimonya ng mga doktor at eksperto mula sa iba't-ibang panig ng daigdig na may sapat na kaalaman at best practices sa pagpapatupad nito," ani Padilla. ***** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2nCNhFYlb0