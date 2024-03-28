Global Automotive Cables Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive cables market size is predicted to reach $8.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth in the automotive cables market is due to the increasing demand for automobiles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive cables market share. Major players in the automotive cables market include Sumitomo Corporation, Prysmian Group - General Cable, Leoni AG, Lear Corporation, Aptiv Group - Delphi Automotive PLC.

Automotive Cables Market Segments

• By Product Type: Copper Core, Aluminum Core, Other Product Types

• By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

• By Application: Automotive Primary Wire and Battery Cable, Brake Cable, Trailer Cable, Car Speaker Wire, Fusible Link Wire

• By Geography: The global automotive cables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive cables are defined as flexibles used for data transmission and electrical connections in automobiles that are made of aluminum alloy to reduce the weight of the cables in an automobile. Automotive cables are used in lighting, in instrumental panel circuits in automobiles. Automotive cables are used as battery cables, multimedia, coaxial cables, multi-core screened cables, and sheathed ABS Sensor cables.

