Epsom Dentist: Alan Wilson Dentistry: Unveils Enhanced Website to Improve Patient Experience and Access to Dental Treatment Information

Epsom, England – Alan Wilson Dentistry, located on Epsom High Street, announces the launch of its newly updated dental practice website. This update serves to enhance the accessibility of information regarding its dental services and to simplify the process for patients looking to book appointments.

Alan Wilson Dentistry is located on Epsom High Street and provides an extensive range of dental services. The clinic is led by Dr. Alan Wilson, who graduated with an Honours Degree in Dentistry from Trinity College, Dublin, in 2000. Dr. Wilson has specialized in implant dentistry following a two-year Implant programme completed between 2008 and 2010 and is a member of the International Team of Implantology (ITI).

The practice is equipped with modern dental technology and offers services that include general dentistry, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, children’s dentistry, periodontal treatments, dental sedation, dental implants, tooth extractions, and emergency dentistry.

Accessibility features of the clinic include a central location in Epsom with nearby car parking facilities and wheelchair access via a lift. The team at Alan Wilson Dentistry comprises dentists, visiting specialists, nurses, hygienists, and reception staff, all focused on delivering dental care tailored to individual patient needs.

Alan Wilson Dentistry emphasizes clear communication with patients, especially those who may be nervous about dental treatments, by offering detailed explanations of procedures and treatment options. The clinic supports flexible booking options, including online scheduling, to accommodate patients’ schedules.

Alan Wilson Dentistry provides a wide array of dental services designed to meet the diverse needs of its patient base, including:

Restorative Dentistry: This includes treatments like white dental fillings, dental crowns, bridges, dentures, root canal treatment, and dental inlays and onlays. The focus is on restoring the function and appearance of teeth that have been damaged or lost.

Dental Implants: With immediate implants, implant-retained dentures, All on 4 and zygomatic implants, the practice provides a variety of different types of dental implants in Epsom – offering durable and natural-looking replacements for missing teeth.

Cosmetic Dentistry: Services such as teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, composite bonding, and smile makeovers are available for patients looking to enhance the aesthetic aspect of their smile.

Orthodontics: The clinic offers several orthodontic solutions, including traditional braces, ceramic braces, and Invisalign, catering to both children and adults seeking to straighten their teeth and improve their bite.

Children’s Dentistry: Recognizing the importance of early dental care, Alan Wilson Dentistry provides comprehensive services for children, including orthodontics, to ensure healthy development and maintenance of their oral health.

Periodontal Treatments: For patients with gum disease, the clinic offers a range of treatments from dental hygiene services to more intensive periodontal surgery and aesthetic periodontal treatment to manage and treat gum-related issues.

Dental Sedation: Understanding that dental anxiety can be a barrier to receiving treatment, Alan Wilson Dentistry offers dental sedation options to ensure patients can undergo their procedures in a calm and relaxed state.

Emergency Dentistry: For urgent dental needs, Alan Wilson Dentistry offers emergency services, including tooth extractions, to address immediate concerns and relieve pain.

Each of these services is presented on the website with comprehensive explanations regarding the procedures, benefits, and what patients can expect. This approach ensures that individuals seeking dental care at Alan Wilson Dentistry are well-informed about their treatment options and the high standard of care the clinic provides.

For those interested in learning more about the services provided, scheduling an appointment, or seeking advice on dental care, the updated website offers a straightforward online booking system. Additionally, detailed service descriptions and informative resources are available to assist patients in making informed decisions about their oral health.

Patients and prospective patients are encouraged to take advantage of the convenience and accessibility offered through the online platform. For further inquiries or personalized assistance, Alan Wilson Dentistry can be contacted at 3rd Floor, 55 High St, Epsom KT19 8DH or by phone at: 01372 417872.

The clinic’s central location in Epsom, coupled with nearby parking facilities and wheelchair accessibility, ensures that patients can easily access the dental care they need. With opening hours accommodating a range of schedules, including late evening appointments upon request, Alan Wilson Dentistry strives to provide flexible options to suit the busy lives of its patients.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/epsom-dentist-alan-wilson-dentistry-unveils-enhanced-website-to-improve-patient-experience-and-access-to-dental-treatment-information/

About Alan Wilson Dentistry

At Alan Wilson Dentistry, we also work closely with a group of visiting specialists who provide services usually only available on referral, so that you can access all your care under one roof.

Contact Alan Wilson Dentistry

3rd Floor, 55 High St

Epsom

KT19 8DH

United Kingdom

01372 417872

Website: https://alanwilsondentistry.co.uk/