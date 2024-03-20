Gate Group Expands Its European Presence with Italy VASP Registration

Panama City, Panama , March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate Group Adds Italian VASP Registration to List of Global Expansion Achievements



Gate.MT , the Malta-regulated company of Gate Group, recently announced its successful VASP registration with Italy's Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) through its Italian subsidiary Gate Technology Italia SRL. This registration follows a series of other regulatory registrations, licenses, and approvals in jurisdictions worldwide as part of Gate Group's global expansion.

Gate.MT can now offer various services to Italian clients via its local subsidiary, including virtual currency exchanges and conversions, transfers, clearing services, and digital wallet services. Complete registration details are available through the OAM registry under the registration number PSV150 .







Gate Group's Proactive Compliance Measures Fuel Global Growth

Gate Group has made significant progress in compliance and business development in recent years, resulting from the company's global expansion strategy centred around security, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

"We are seeing the global digital asset regulatory environment mature. In alignment with our global strategy, we embrace measures that protect users and ensure secure, fair, and honest practices. As a technology, cryptocurrency has immense value and potential to benefit everyone, and adequate safeguards help maintain industry integrity to ensure this technology remains at the forefront." said Dr. Lin Han, founder and CEO of Gate Group.

Notable successes for Gate Group in this area include but not limited to:

Hong Kong: TCSP licence to provide custody services for digital currencies

TCSP licence to provide custody services for digital currencies Gibraltar: DLT licence to provide broker/dealer and custody services related to digital currencies, Gibraltar Charity Commissioner approval to engage in charitable activities.

DLT licence to provide broker/dealer and custody services related to digital currencies, Gibraltar Charity Commissioner approval to engage in charitable activities. Malta: Class 4 Virtual Financial Asset Service Provider licence for cryptocurrency exchange, On-ramp and off-ramp, and custody services.

Class 4 Virtual Financial Asset Service Provider licence for cryptocurrency exchange, On-ramp and off-ramp, and custody services. Lithuania: VASP registration enabling the provision of services as a digital currency exchange operator and custodian.

VASP registration enabling the provision of services as a digital currency exchange operator and custodian. Dubai DMCC: Licence for proprietary trading services related to cryptocurrencies.

Licence for proprietary trading services related to cryptocurrencies. Italy: VASP registration enabling the provision of cryptocurrency exchange and wallet services.

VASP registration enabling the provision of cryptocurrency exchange and wallet services. Bahamas: SCB approval to engage in digital asset business, digital asset-to-fiat currency exchanges, offer one or more digital asset exchanges, and digital asset transfer services.

SCB approval to engage in digital asset business, digital asset-to-fiat currency exchanges, offer one or more digital asset exchanges, and digital asset transfer services. Australia: Registration with AUSTRAC as a VASP.

Gate Group is proud to be a leader in the digital asset industry and is committed to delivering exceptional services to clients worldwide. With its customer and security-centric platforms, approach to regulatory compliance, and adaptability, Gate Group is well-equipped to navigate the ever-evolving digital asset landscape. As its world-class services reach more users globally, Gate Group remains dedicated to exceeding expectations and providing an unparalleled digital asset experience.











Elaine Wang elaine.w at gate.io