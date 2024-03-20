MOGL ACCELERATES NIL SPONSORSHIPS WITH LAUNCH OF iOS APP FOR ATHLETE INFLUENCERS

The launch of MOGL’s mobile application enables the athlete influencer marketplace to continue to streamline and expedite connections between brands and athletes

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOGL, the premier athlete influencer marketplace and NIL operations software provider, launched a groundbreaking iOS app today enabling athlete influencers to manage campaigns and monetize their Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”) effortlessly. The mobile-first solution is set to continue to transform how athlete influencers connect with brands and fans to monetize their audience and influence.

In an industry where accessibility and speed are paramount, MOGL's iOS app responds to the growing demand for mobile-centric platforms that cater to the dynamic lifestyle of athletes. With this launch, MOGL extends its commitment to providing athlete influencers with the tools they need to navigate the NIL landscape confidently and successfully.

MOGL helps brands to build awareness and reach their target audience through mass-scale influencer marketing campaigns with athlete influencers and creators. The platform enables brands to connect to thousands of athletes, manage campaigns, verify fulfillment, track performance, and facilitate payment. As brands continue to turn to influencer marketing, athlete influencers have proven to deliver market-leading engagement rates and campaign results.

Key Features of the MOGL iOS App:

Tailored NIL Opportunities: Athletes can discover and apply to a variety of NIL deals from thousands of brands that align with their profiles and interests. Effortless Deal Management: The app consolidates all NIL activities in one place for athletes, enabling them to manage their deals, message with brands, complete deliverables, and track payments with ease. Transaction Security & Compliance: Athletes enjoy the peace of mind that comes with automatic NCAA disclosures and transparent, timely payment processing.

A New Era for Athlete Influencer Marketing

MOGL’s iOS app launch marks a significant milestone in the evolution of athlete influencer marketing. As the trusted influencer marketing platform of NBC Sports, Liquid IV, and thousands of other brands, MOGL is setting the standard in the industry by ensuring a valuable experience for athletes and ensuring that they have the resources they need to succeed in the digital age.

Historically, sponsorships, endorsements, and other influencer campaigns required considerable time, resources, and coordination. With MOGL, brands can work with thousands of athlete influencers at once and athletes can complete campaign requirements in just a few taps to help brands reach their desired audience at scale.

ABOUT MOGL

MOGL is the leading athlete influencer marketplace and NIL operations software provider that empowers athletes to access monetization and sponsorship opportunities with brands, employers, and fans. As the NIL era transforms the college athletics landscape, MOGL equips brands, universities, and athletes with the technology to manage their NIL endeavors in an organized and compliant manner.

Founded by Ayden Syal and former Notre Dame starting QB Brandon Wimbush in 2019, MOGL is used by over 15,000 student-athletes across the United States and partners with more than 2,000 businesses and brands, including Toyota, Under Armour, and DoorDash. The company has formed partnerships with universities including Notre Dame and Holy Cross and serves as the exclusive NIL technology provider for NBC Sports, Liquid I.V., and thousands of other participating brands.

To download the iOS app, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mogl-nil-deals-marketplace/id6446176556

For more information about MOGL, visit www.mogl.online .

Ayden Syal MOGL 9739510921 ayden@mogl.online