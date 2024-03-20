New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyers in Des Moines, IA

Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 50th Cash Home Buying Franchise in Des Moines, IA

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 50th location in Des Moines, IA! The brand-new franchise location—led by Larry and Jennifer Rife—will now be buying homes for cash in Polk and Dallas Counties in Iowa.



New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face, so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Larry said, “This gives us the opportunity to work together as a family and raise our boys in a business that helps others and teaches them basic business and life skills all at the same time. By the time they are adults, they will have the skills and knowledge to run a business without being dependent on others. Perhaps they will continue to flip houses. Perhaps they will choose another profession. Either way, the base knowledge will be there to help light the way.”

“We are also excited to open opportunities for many to own homes that maybe wouldn't be able to otherwise by bringing quality homes to a market that is undervalued by developers and other investors,” said Larry. “By updating homes that may have become eyesores in a neighborhood, we can bring in new families that will help to revitalize the neighborhood.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Des Moines, IA, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/ia/des-moines.

