Voice Coil Motor Market Development Status & Growth Projection to 2031 | Industry Growth Dynamics

Voice Coil Motor Market

Extensive usage of high-end speakers and consumer electronics boosts the growth of the voice coil motor market across the globe.

The rise in the use of voice coil motors in robotic automation and medical equipment will open new growth opportunities for the global market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the voice coil motor market was valued at $119.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $189.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. Voice coil motor is an electrical controller that is very sensitive, precise, and effective for demanding applications requiring only small amounts of displacement. These voice coil motors are frequently used in optical or medical equipment where short-stroke, bidirectional linear actuation requires great control.

Rise in popularity of very precise position stages, as well as the widespread usage of high-end speakers and consumer electronics, drives the market growth. Voice coil motors market commercial viability is limited by their high cost and reduced electromagnetic interaction with other electrical components due to magnet leakage. Nevertheless, the growing adoption of various end-use industries, such as in robotic automation and medical equipment, indicates a sizable potential market.

According to voice coil motor industry research, the double break segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The linear voice coil motor segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market and is expectd to continue its dominance during the forecast period with more than average growth rate. Furthermore, the rotary voice coil motor segment is estimated to reach $52.3 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global voice coil motor market based on driver type, coil type, application, end use verticals, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of the application, the lens focus segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the overall share of the global voice coil motor market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the shaker segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on the driver type, the linear voice coil motor segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the overall voice coil motor market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the same segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast timeframe. The report also includes segments such as the rotary voice coil motor segment.

Based on the end use verticals, the IT and Telecom segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global voice coil motor market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the building and construction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments such as Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, and Others.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global voice coil motor market share. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. In addition, the region is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

The key players profiled in the report include Allegro Microsystems, Dat Cam Automation, Dura Magnetics Equipment Solutions, Inc., Farnell, H2W Technologies, LG Innotek, Magnetic Innovations, MotiCont, Motion Control Products Ltd., Motran Industries Inc., Physik Instrumente, Precision Econowind, Inc., Sag Harbor Industries, Inc., Sensata Technologies, SMAC Corporation, ST Microelectronics, and Texas Instruments. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the voice coil motor market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

• The underhung coil segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $80.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $121.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.2%.

• The shaker segment is estimated to reach $47.0 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period also the detail Voice Coil Motor Market Analysis with respect to aforementioned segment is provided in the report.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis on Voice Coil Motor Market Growth as well as Voice Coil Motor Market Size.

• The report includes the market share of key vendors and voice coil motor market share analysis.

• The report also provide brief overview about voice coil actuators and voice coil motor camera market as the associated market of the title.