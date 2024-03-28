Civic And Social Organizations Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The civic and social organizations market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $75.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the civic and social organizations market size is predicted to reach $75.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.

The growth in the civic and social organizations market is due to Increasing donations from corporates. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest civic and social organizations market share. Major players in the civic and social organizations market include Rotary International Club, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, American Association of State Colleges and Universities, National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Civic And Social Organizations Market Segments

• By Products and Services: Membership Services, Prepared Meals And Beverages, Gaming Services, Rental Of Nonresidential Space, Private Gifts, Grants And Donations, Government Grants And Support, Other Products and Services

• By Type: Academia, Activist Groups, Charities, Clubs, Community Foundations, Community Organizations, Consumer Organizations, Cooperatives, Other Types

• By Mode of Donation: Online, Offline

• By Organization Location: Domestic, International

• By Geography: The global civic and social organizations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A civic organization refers to an organization that works on citizen values, good governance, and ethical values for the development of its citizens. Social organizations refer to welfare organizations formed by groups of people with mutual interests to fulfill their social obligations towards society. These organizations are engaged in promoting the civic and social interests of their members. Establishments in this industry may operate bars and restaurants for their members.

