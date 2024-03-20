Notice Of Finding Of No Significant Impact And Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about April 8, 2024, the City of Boston, acting through its Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Federal funds through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program pursuant to the authority of Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act, as amended (t42 U.S.C. 12701 et seq.) for the following project: 84 Warren Street

The 84 Warren Street project (the ‘Project’) is a partnership between Madison Park Development Corporation (MPDC) and the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts (ULEM), the latter being the current owner and occupant of the site. The site is currently underutilized and consists of three parcels at the intersection of Warren Street and Warren Place in Nubian Square in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. A single, two-story building which exists at the site will be demolished and 65 units of mixed-income rental and homeownership units will be created. The completed project will total approximately 106,212 square feet the 65 units of housing will comprise of 43 affordable rental units and 22 affordable homeownership units. In addition to housing, the development will also feature a new approximately 7,500 square foot space for the ULEM on the ground level at the corner of Warren Street and Warren Place. The Project developer is Madison Park Redevelopment Corp. and the total project cost is approximately $48,662,253, including $2 million in Federal HOME funds from the City of Boston.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Boston has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the DND Compliance Unit, 12 Channel Street, 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02210 and may be examined or copied weekdays 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., excluding legal holidays.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the DND Compliance Unit, 12 Channel Street, 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02210 or via email to erresponses@boston.gov. All comments received by April 7, 2024, will be considered by the City of Boston prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Boston certifies to HUD that Michelle Wu, in her official capacity as Mayor, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the City of Boston to use Program Funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Boston’s certification for a period of fifteen (15) days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later), only if they are on one of the following bases:

(a) The certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Boston; (b) the City of Boston has omitted a step or failed to make a decision of finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be emailed to the Environmental Officer, US Department of Housing and Urban Development, at CPDRROFBOS@HUD.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Michelle Wu, Mayor, City of Boston

1 City Hall Plaza, Boston, MA 02201