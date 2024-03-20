Global Hair Transplant Market Forecast to Witness Significant Growth by 2024 - 2031 | CAGR of 20.4%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alarming rise in the number of number of male population suffering from baldness, increase in the prevalence of alopecia, rise in development of technologies associated with hair transplantation and increase in initiative taken by government to develop healthcare infrastructure leads to the growth of hair transplant market. "According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair transplant market generated $4.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $30.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031."

Report Coverage Details:

Forecast Period- 2022­–2031

Base Year- 2021

Market Size in 2021- $4.90 billion

Market Size in 2031- $30.13 billion

CAGR- 20.4%

No. of Pages in Report- 315

Segments Covered- Procedure, Gender, Service Provider, and Region

Drivers

Increase in awareness among population regarding physical appearance

Rise in the occurrence of alopecia

Opportunities

Surge in the number of hair restoration procedures

Technological advancements in the hair transplant sector

Restrains

Lack of skilled surgeons

High cost of hair transplants

Based on procedure, the follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments that include follicular unit transplantation (FUT), Combination of FUT and FUE, and others.

Several factors are driving the growth of the hair transplant market:

Increasing prevalence of androgenic alopecia and other forms of hair loss: With factors such as genetics, lifestyle changes, stress, and pollution contributing to hair loss, there is a growing demand for hair restoration solutions.

Technological advancements in hair transplant procedures: Innovations such as robotic hair transplantation, advanced follicular unit extraction (FUE) techniques, and improved surgical instruments have made hair transplantation procedures more efficient, precise, and less invasive, attracting more patients.

Rising awareness about hair transplantation: Growing awareness among the population about the effectiveness and safety of hair transplant procedures, aided by information dissemination through media, internet, and healthcare professionals, is driving the demand for hair transplant services.

Increasing disposable income and spending on cosmetic procedures: As disposable incomes rise globally, more individuals are willing to invest in cosmetic procedures, including hair transplants, to improve their appearance and self-confidence.

Expanding medical tourism industry: The availability of high-quality hair transplant services at lower costs in countries like India, Turkey, and Thailand has led to a surge in medical tourism for hair restoration procedures, driving market growth.

Key segments of the Hair Transplant Market typically include:

Procedure Type:

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Others (such as robotic hair transplantation)

End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Surgical Centers

Others

Geographic Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Gender:

Male

Female

Service Provider:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Type of Baldness:

Androgenic Alopecia

Alopecia Areata

Others

Product Type:

Gel

Serum

Drugs

Others

Research Methodology

The research operandi of the global Hair Transplant Market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.

Competitive Landscape:

Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic

Hermest Hair Clinic

GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd

Hair Club

Hair Doc

Hair Palace Clinic

Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR

Hair sure transplant center

Limmer Hair Transplant Center

Medical Hair Transplants & Aesthetics

