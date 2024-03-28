Children and Young Adult Books Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Children and Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The children and young adult books market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Children and Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the children and young adult books market size is predicted to reach $13.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%.

The growth in the children and young adult books market is due to the increase in the disposable income of consumers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest children and young adult books market share. Major players in the children and young adult books market include Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Scholastic, Phoenix Publishing & Media Inc.

Children and Young Adult Books Market Segments

• By Type: Print Book, eBook, Audiobook

• By Distribution Channel: Online distribution, Offline distribution

• By End-user: Children (2 to 10 years), Adolescents (11 to 17 years), Young adults (18 to 25 years)

• By Geography: The global children and young adult books market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Children and young adult books refer to written works intended to be read to or by children and teens, including poetry, short tales, novels, picture books, and chapter books.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Children and Young Adult Books Market Characteristics

3. Children and Young Adult Books Market Trends And Strategies

4. Children and Young Adult Books Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Children and Young Adult Books Market Size And Growth

……

27. Children and Young Adult Books Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Children and Young Adult Books Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

