IoT in Automotive Market : $102.3 Billion in 2022, Projected $760.3 Billion by 2032 | Growing at a CAGR of 22.6%

To stay ahead in the automotive industry and meet customer expectations, car manufacturers use the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in their manufacturing processes. This requires the integration of a wide variety of devices such as cameras, sensors, and GPS trackers, all connected to the cloud. This connectivity facilitates a seamless flow of real-time data, which extensively improves the performance of manufacturing operations.

In addition, IoT revolutionizes vehicle management & transportation logistics and even enhances the overall driving experience. By using IoT capabilities, automotive companies are able to improve fleet operations, increase transportation performance, and promote self-driving cars. IoT integration is not only about optimizing production processes, but also about transforming the entire automotive sector, making vehicles smarter, more efficient, and ultimately safer for everyone on the road.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ :

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the demand for connected car services and features across the globe. This trend is expanding because of a growing focus on enhancing road safety, mitigating accidents, and the advent of autonomous vehicles, all of which have contributed to an increase in the demand for IoT in automotive, which is boosting the global IoT in automotive industry growth. Furthermore, the expansion of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, along with the rise of data-driven services and opportunities for monetization, is anticipated to propel the growth rate of this industry.

๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐จ๐“ ๐ข๐ง ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐œ๐š๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ :

The integration of IoT technology into vehicles has resulted in the development of connected car services that offer features such as remote diagnostics, vehicle tracking, over-the-air updates, and advanced navigation systems. Moreover, to improve the overall driving experience, automobile manufacturers now offer subscription-based services.

๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž-๐ญ๐จ-๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ (๐•๐Ÿ๐—) ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง :

V2X communication permits vehicles to communicate with each other, as well as with infrastructure and pedestrians, enhancing road safety, and traffic flow. This technology helps applications such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) communication.

๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ (๐€๐ƒ๐€๐’) :

IoT is necessary in advancing ADAS technology, incorporating applications such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking, and parking assistance. These features depend on sensors, cameras, and connectivity to enhance driver safety and comfort.

๐†๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž :

The automotive industry uses IoT technologies to develop sustainability, such as energy-efficient routing, eco-driving feedback, and optimization of electric vehicle charging. These initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly driving practices.

๐ˆ๐จ๐“ ๐ข๐ง ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง :

๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง L

In-vehicle Communication

Vehicle to Vehicle

Vehicle to Infrastructure

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง :

Telematics

Infotainment

Navigation

Others

๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ :

Tethered

Embedded

Integrated

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง :

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š - (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž - (France, Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, and the Remaining portion of Europe)

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ - (Korea, Japan, India, Australia, China, and the Remaining portion of Asia Pacific)

๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š - (Argentina, Columbia, Brazil, Bolivia, and the Remaining portion of Latin America)

๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š - (Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the Remaining portion of the Middle East, and Africa)

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

AT&T

Cisco System, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Intel

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

Texas Instruments

Thales SA

TOMTOM

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐›๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

AMRโ€™s report offers the latest and comprehensive information regarding current market trends, and growth drivers, ensuring that businesses remain well informed.

In-depth market analysis including PESTLE and SWOT analysis. Gain valuable insights into market size & share and enable stakeholders, investors, and organizations to make informed decisions.

The report provides a complete overview of the most important and fastest-growing regional sectors. Furthermore, it allows stakeholders, investors, and organizations to identify the major markets at the country level for each region.

The report also presents profiles of key market players, showing their most recent advancements, financial information, strategies, key competencies, regional presence, and product portfolio.

