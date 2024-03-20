IoT in Automotive Market : $102.3 Billion in 2022, Projected $760.3 Billion by 2032 | Growing at a CAGR of 22.6%

Automotive in IoT

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently published Allied Market Research (AMR) report studies various factors of the global IoT in automotive market, including analysis of segments based on communication, application, connectivity, and region. In addition, the report provides a market analysis for the forecast period from 2023 to 2032 and provides a unique evaluation of the value chain analysis, together with a top market segment, key benefits, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟎𝟐.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $𝟕𝟔𝟎.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟐.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

To stay ahead in the automotive industry and meet customer expectations, car manufacturers use the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in their manufacturing processes. This requires the integration of a wide variety of devices such as cameras, sensors, and GPS trackers, all connected to the cloud. This connectivity facilitates a seamless flow of real-time data, which extensively improves the performance of manufacturing operations.

In addition, IoT revolutionizes vehicle management & transportation logistics and even enhances the overall driving experience. By using IoT capabilities, automotive companies are able to improve fleet operations, increase transportation performance, and promote self-driving cars. IoT integration is not only about optimizing production processes, but also about transforming the entire automotive sector, making vehicles smarter, more efficient, and ultimately safer for everyone on the road.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 :

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the demand for connected car services and features across the globe. This trend is expanding because of a growing focus on enhancing road safety, mitigating accidents, and the advent of autonomous vehicles, all of which have contributed to an increase in the demand for IoT in automotive, which is boosting the global IoT in automotive industry growth. Furthermore, the expansion of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, along with the rise of data-driven services and opportunities for monetization, is anticipated to propel the growth rate of this industry.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 :

The integration of IoT technology into vehicles has resulted in the development of connected car services that offer features such as remote diagnostics, vehicle tracking, over-the-air updates, and advanced navigation systems. Moreover, to improve the overall driving experience, automobile manufacturers now offer subscription-based services.

𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞-𝐭𝐨-𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐕𝟐𝐗) 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

V2X communication permits vehicles to communicate with each other, as well as with infrastructure and pedestrians, enhancing road safety, and traffic flow. This technology helps applications such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) communication.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 (𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒) :

IoT is necessary in advancing ADAS technology, incorporating applications such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking, and parking assistance. These features depend on sensors, cameras, and connectivity to enhance driver safety and comfort.

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 :

The automotive industry uses IoT technologies to develop sustainability, such as energy-efficient routing, eco-driving feedback, and optimization of electric vehicle charging. These initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly driving practices.

𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 L

In-vehicle Communication

Vehicle to Vehicle

Vehicle to Infrastructure

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Telematics

Infotainment

Navigation

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 :

Tethered

Embedded

Integrated

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 - (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 - (France, Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, and the Remaining portion of Europe)

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 - (Korea, Japan, India, Australia, China, and the Remaining portion of Asia Pacific)

𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 - (Argentina, Columbia, Brazil, Bolivia, and the Remaining portion of Latin America)

𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 - (Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the Remaining portion of the Middle East, and Africa)

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AT&T

Cisco System, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Intel

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

Texas Instruments

Thales SA

TOMTOM

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AMR’s report offers the latest and comprehensive information regarding current market trends, and growth drivers, ensuring that businesses remain well informed.

In-depth market analysis including PESTLE and SWOT analysis. Gain valuable insights into market size & share and enable stakeholders, investors, and organizations to make informed decisions.

The report provides a complete overview of the most important and fastest-growing regional sectors. Furthermore, it allows stakeholders, investors, and organizations to identify the major markets at the country level for each region.

The report also presents profiles of key market players, showing their most recent advancements, financial information, strategies, key competencies, regional presence, and product portfolio.

