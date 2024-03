Global Defense Logistics Market Projected to Surge, Reaching $329.9 Billion by 2032 | Allied Market Research

Defense Logistics Market Trend

Defense Logistics (DL) involves supplying the necessary resources for the composition and support of the defense industry in various operational scenarios.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Defense Logistics Market by Commodity (Armament, Technical Support & Maintenance, Medical Aid, and Others), End-user (Army, Navy, and Airforce), and Transportation mode (Roadways, Airways, Waterways, and Railways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023โ€“2032". Defense logistics manages the flow of goods, equipment, and supplies from manufacturers to military units in the field. In the army, defense logistics is responsible for the movement of equipment, and supplies through various modes of transportation, including land, air, and sea. The integration of advanced technologies, such as real-time tracking, automation, and data analytics, has enhanced the efficiency of defense logistics in the army, which is expected to propel the growth of the defense logistics industry.

๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ— ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž $๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ– ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐ŸŽ% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-thirds of the defense logistics market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is consistent upward trend in defense budgets facilitates greater investments in the development of logistics infrastructure. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐ŸŽ% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for effective defense logistics to facilitate military efforts against extremist groups due to the increased occurrence of counterterrorism activities in the Middle East and certain regions of Africa.

๐ƒ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž & ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:

๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ

๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ ๐Ÿ‘‰ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐Ÿ‘‰ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ

Market Size in 2022 ๐Ÿ‘‰ $203.79 billion

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘‰ $๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ– ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง

CAGR ๐Ÿ‘‰ 5.0 %

No. of Pages in Report ๐Ÿ‘‰ 245

Segments Covered ๐Ÿ‘‰ Commodity, end-user, transportation mode, and region.

Surge in government defense expenditure and military modernization programs

Driver ๐Ÿ‘‰ Rise in military conflicts and geopolitical tension

Increase in the need for an effective and resilient supply chain for military

Opportunities ๐Ÿ‘‰ Rise in sustainability and environment-friendly practices in defense logistics

Technological advancements

Restraints ๐Ÿ‘‰ Lack of infrastructure

Increase in cybersecurity threats

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

The growth of the global defense logistics market is driven by factors such as surge in government defense expenditure and military modernization programs, rise in military conflicts and geopolitical tension, and increase in the need for an effective and resilient supply chain for military. However, lack of infrastructure and increase in cybersecurity threats hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in the focus on sustainability and environment-friendly practices in defense logistics, and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the defense logistics market during the forecast period.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐.

On the basis of commodity, the armament segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global defense logistics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, rise in the defense logistics utilized across different branches of the military (army, navy, air force) for maintaining strategic capabilities. Moreover, the technical support and maintenance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in the need for specialized technical support and maintenance as military equipment becomes more technologically advanced.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐.

On the basis of end-user, the army segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global defense logistics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a surge in the partnership with the army forces of various countries to provide logistics and maintenance services. However, the Airforce segment is projected to manifest the highest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ‘% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in the collaborations and agreements of logistics companies and agencies with the Airforce to increase the capabilities and readiness of the defense forces.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐จ๐š๐๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

On the basis of transportation mode, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global defense logistics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is the availability of different types of vehicles for the transportation of military equipment and material. However, the waterways segment is projected to manifest the highest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐ŸŽ% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the use of submarines for covert logistics operations, transporting special forces, supplies, or conducting intelligence missions.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ: -

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Colak Group

Crowley

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

SEKO Logistics

Leonardo S.p.A.

Moreover, military branches, including the navy, focus on their core operational activities (such as training, missions, and strategic planning) while outsourcing logistics to specialized companies. capabilities and readiness of the defense forces. For instance, in June 2023, Amentum secured an eight-year, $475 million contract to provide maintenance and logistics support for F-16 aircraft fleet of the U.S. Navy. In this contract, Amentum is expected to collaborate with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to maintain F-16A/B/C/D variants across organizational, intermediate, and depot levels.

