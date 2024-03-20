Global Defense Logistics Market Projected to Surge, Reaching $329.9 Billion by 2032 | Allied Market Research

Defense Logistics Market Trend

Defense Logistics (DL) involves supplying the necessary resources for the composition and support of the defense industry in various operational scenarios.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Defense Logistics Market by Commodity (Armament, Technical Support & Maintenance, Medical Aid, and Others), End-user (Army, Navy, and Airforce), and Transportation mode (Roadways, Airways, Waterways, and Railways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". Defense logistics manages the flow of goods, equipment, and supplies from manufacturers to military units in the field. In the army, defense logistics is responsible for the movement of equipment, and supplies through various modes of transportation, including land, air, and sea. The integration of advanced technologies, such as real-time tracking, automation, and data analytics, has enhanced the efficiency of defense logistics in the army, which is expected to propel the growth of the defense logistics industry.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟐𝟎𝟑.𝟕𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟑𝟐𝟗.𝟖𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-thirds of the defense logistics market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is consistent upward trend in defense budgets facilitates greater investments in the development of logistics infrastructure. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟎% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for effective defense logistics to facilitate military efforts against extremist groups due to the increased occurrence of counterterrorism activities in the Middle East and certain regions of Africa.

𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 👉 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 👉 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐

Market Size in 2022 👉 $203.79 billion

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐 👉 $𝟑𝟐𝟗.𝟖𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧

CAGR 👉 5.0 %

No. of Pages in Report 👉 245

Segments Covered 👉 Commodity, end-user, transportation mode, and region.

Surge in government defense expenditure and military modernization programs

Driver 👉 Rise in military conflicts and geopolitical tension

Increase in the need for an effective and resilient supply chain for military

Opportunities 👉 Rise in sustainability and environment-friendly practices in defense logistics

Technological advancements

Restraints 👉 Lack of infrastructure

Increase in cybersecurity threats

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The growth of the global defense logistics market is driven by factors such as surge in government defense expenditure and military modernization programs, rise in military conflicts and geopolitical tension, and increase in the need for an effective and resilient supply chain for military. However, lack of infrastructure and increase in cybersecurity threats hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in the focus on sustainability and environment-friendly practices in defense logistics, and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the defense logistics market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

On the basis of commodity, the armament segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global defense logistics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, rise in the defense logistics utilized across different branches of the military (army, navy, air force) for maintaining strategic capabilities. Moreover, the technical support and maintenance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in the need for specialized technical support and maintenance as military equipment becomes more technologically advanced.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

On the basis of end-user, the army segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global defense logistics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a surge in the partnership with the army forces of various countries to provide logistics and maintenance services. However, the Airforce segment is projected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in the collaborations and agreements of logistics companies and agencies with the Airforce to increase the capabilities and readiness of the defense forces.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

On the basis of transportation mode, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global defense logistics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is the availability of different types of vehicles for the transportation of military equipment and material. However, the waterways segment is projected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟎% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the use of submarines for covert logistics operations, transporting special forces, supplies, or conducting intelligence missions.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Colak Group

Crowley

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

SEKO Logistics

Leonardo S.p.A.

Moreover, military branches, including the navy, focus on their core operational activities (such as training, missions, and strategic planning) while outsourcing logistics to specialized companies. capabilities and readiness of the defense forces. For instance, in June 2023, Amentum secured an eight-year, $475 million contract to provide maintenance and logistics support for F-16 aircraft fleet of the U.S. Navy. In this contract, Amentum is expected to collaborate with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to maintain F-16A/B/C/D variants across organizational, intermediate, and depot levels.

