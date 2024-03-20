Workera Named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies List for 2024

Skills technology platform recognized for enabling enterprises to upskill and verify proficiency in over 10,000 domains, including artificial intelligence, deep learning, cloud computing and more

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workera, the leading AI-powered skills verification engine, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Workera joins other leading companies in the Enterprise category — such as Canva, IBM, and Microsoft — that are transforming industries and shaping society. This year’s winners, evaluated through a competitive application process, include early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.



Technology advancements like artificial intelligence are changing the way organizations innovate and build technology. Yet the most highly sought after skills in these areas are evolving faster than ever before. Especially given today's market conditions, understanding and managing your organization's technical proficiencies can’t rely on hiring, alone. Leading enterprises must develop the ability to upskill and cross-skill their existing workforce to truly gain a competitive edge.



“Skill development is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ for organizations — it’s essential for the business to innovate and remain relevant,” said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO and Founder of Workera. “We are honored Workera has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies, underscoring the vital role of skills verification data in the modern enterprise.”

Powered by the most granular skills dataset in the world, Workera’s skills engine uses these insights to develop personalized assessments for employees across thousands of critical and emerging skill areas such as machine learning, responsible AI, and data science. These assessments not only provide employees with personalized insights into their areas for growth, they offer organizations a holistic view into the capabilities of its workforce to ensure organizational resilience.

Workera’s skills engine enables 5X faster upskilling, which is especially critical as the amount of time that a given skill is valuable is drastically reducing . Its platform has already measured over 5 million skills from every industry and across the globe. Additionally, Workera’s platform drives a 240% increase in generative AI proficiency based on internal data, which supports the growing demand for the highest-paid and most sought-after AI skills .

Earlier this month, Accenture announced a partnership with Workera as part of its LearnVantage initiative to support the development of essential skills in the AI economy. Accenture joined leading companies and government agencies like Booz Allen Hamilton, Siemens Energy, and the U.S. Air Force who leverage Workera to unlock the full potential of their workforce.

To learn more about Workera’s skills technology platform, visit https://workera.ai/ .

About Workera

Workera is pioneering the future of skills technology, reimagining how organizations align business needs with verified skills data to future-proof their workforce and more effectively meet their strategic objectives. As the #1 trusted skills technology across the Fortune 1000, Workera offers unparalleled insights into workforce capabilities, leveraging a state-of-the-art skills ontology and cutting-edge AI to provide the most precise skill measurements available. With Workera, businesses can strategically align teams, accurately identify and bridge skill gaps, and optimize talent allocation with unprecedented efficiency. Our commitment to delivering measurable and verified skill data empowers business leaders to not only manage their workforce more effectively, but also to harness the full potential of their human capital. Workera was named in Fast Company’s exclusive Most Innovative Companies list for 2024 alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Discover how Workera is helping future-proof workforces at Accenture, Siemens Energy, Belcorp, The United States Air Force, and Samsung at www.workera.a i .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .