Ideagen DevonWay and Huco Consulting (Montrose Environmental) Partner to Enhance EHS and ESG Solutions for High-Risk Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. / LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideagen, a leading provider of software solutions for regulated industries and Huco Consulting, Inc., a subsidiary of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) known for expertise in EHS and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and information management systems have today announced a new strategic partnership providing enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions for businesses operating in high-risk regulated industries across the globe.

The partnership creates a robust service that will combine an industry-leading environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) and asset management (EAM) solution, Ideagen DevonWay, with Huco’s expertise in EHS and ESG strategies and information management systems.

“With this new partnership, customers benefit from a powerful combination: Ideagen’s sophisticated software guided by Huco’s highly respected strategic acumen,” said Maggie Sokolov, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Ideagen. “We’re excited to work with Huco Consulting to provide an even more comprehensive level of service for our customers.”

Ideagen DevonWay EHS and ESG software enables customers to automate safety and compliance processes, mitigate risk, and improve related metrics – all on a unified platform that is configured to meet their unique requirements. Additionally, Ideagen DevonWay securely integrates with quality, asset and work management functions, as well as other sources of ESG and sustainability data, creating a closed-loop system for continuous improvement.

Huco Consulting’s technical and strategic experts help their customers manage compliance, risk and sustainability by leveraging proven solutions to create better management systems. The consultancy focuses on the strategy, selection, setup and support of EHS and ESG information management systems, with the goal of creating value, lowering overall costs and improving the impact on people and the environment.

“Huco Consulting is focused on leveraging technology and the latest innovations to solve our clients' most important environmental, health, safety and sustainability challenges,” said Sameer Vyas, Partner at Huco Consulting. “Through our strategic partnership with Ideagen, we are positioned to provide clients with automation tools to optimize processes while improving the impact of EHS and ESG programs.“

Together, Ideagen and Huco Consulting are focused on helping customers transform their EHS and ESG programs to meet safety and sustainability goals and ensure compliance with changing regulations and standards. Companies using the service will be able to better evidence their ESG reporting, meet international ESG standards and avoid the threat of greenwashing. The partnership will also aim to evidence efficiencies, cost savings and sustainability improvements.

About Ideagen

Ideagen brings clarity and confidence to the safe hands and trusted voices protecting our world.

By unifying deep regulatory expertise and innovation with affordable, best-in-class software, the company provides trusted, meaningful intelligence to regulated and high-compliance industries such as life sciences, healthcare, banking and finance, aviation, defence, manufacturing and construction.

Ideagen DevonWay is an award-winning solution that helps high-reliability and complex organizations operate more efficiently and safely.

Available in the cloud or on premise, Ideagen DevonWay quality management (QMS), environmental health & safety (EHS), enterprise asset management (EAM), and workforce solutions software automates operational workflows, improves productivity and safety, ensures compliance, and provides insight through advanced business intelligence and analytics that business users can use without IT assistance.

Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, Ideagen DevonWay meets customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

About Huco Consulting (Montrose Environmental)

Founded in 2008, Huco Consulting brings together a team of industry experts who are passionate about creating and sustaining management systems that not only manage compliance, risk and sustainability, but also create value for their partner organizations, their customers, and the people and the environment around them.

Huco Consulting, a subsidiary of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG), believes that EHS and sustainability challenges are more common than unique. By focusing on leveraging routine activities, along with the application of industry-proven solutions, Huco Consulting provides customers with better management systems at lower overall costs. To learn more about Huco Consulting’s hands-on, responsive approach, please visit hucoinc.com.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With ~3100 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com .

