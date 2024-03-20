Big Screen Entertainment Group Expands Streaming Operations With Additional Acclaimed Films

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is expanding its streaming plans with the release on further multiple platforms worldwide of two of its best performing titles, “Target Practice” and “Singularity Principle.”



“Target Practice” is a past winner of Action Film of the Year that Variety calls “intelligent” and “extremely tense.” The thriller, written and directed by Richmond Reidel, is about friends on a fishing trip who find themselves fighting for survival after they stumble across a training camp for terrorists. Early discussions are underway for a potential sequel, indicative of the film's enduring appeal and commercial viability.

Sci-fi adventure “Singularity Principle,” starring John Diehl (Jurassic Park) and William Davis (X-Files) is about parallel universe experiments. BSEG has begun development on a TV series spin-off from the film, which was directed by quantum physicist Dr. Robert Deranian.

Both “Target Practice” and “Singularity Principle” have demonstrated strong performance on existing streaming platforms, prompting their re-licensing for expanded distribution across additional channels. This strategic move capitalizes on their proven appeal and positions Big Screen for further growth in the streaming marketplace.

The news comes on the heels of Big Screen’s global release on multiple streaming platforms of acclaimed mystery thriller “The Mirror.”

Kimberley Kates, CEO of Big Screen Entertainment Group, said: “We now have multiple distribution partnerships in the booming arena of streaming. These moves are part of a plan for the company to capitalize on those by bringing our best performing titles to a wider viewership.”

About BSEG:

Founded in 2005, our mission at Big Screen Entertainment Group (BSEG) is to create transformative stories that captivate, entertain, inspire and touch the hearts of audiences worldwide while forging enduring robust financial returns for our investors through innovation and ingenuity.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Thea Chi

Big@Bigscreenent.com

323.654.3400

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/102b64f9-c256-4861-a850-04500b5fd896