Udemy to Host Virtual Product Demonstration and Generative AI Roadmap Preview

Event will include a question-and-answer session with Chief Product Officer Prasad Raje

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced it will host a virtual demonstration of Udemy’s recently launched Intelligent Skills Platform, as well as a preview of the company’s generative AI roadmap. The demonstration will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Udemy’s Chief Product Officer, Prasad Raje.

Date: Wednesday, April 3
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
   

Individuals interested in participating in the live event can register here. An archived replay of the event will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of Udemy’s investor relations website.

About Udemy
Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) transforms lives through learning by providing flexible and effective skills development and validation. Through the Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform and its community of instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills – from generative AI to leadership. The Udemy marketplace provides learners with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offering a variety of solutions to achieve their goals. Udemy Business empowers enterprises to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams, and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Denver, USA; Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and Gurugram, India.

Investor Contact:
Dennis Walsh
Vice President, Investor Relations
dennis.walsh@udemy.com


Primary Logo

