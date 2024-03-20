Udemy to Host Virtual Product Demonstration and Generative AI Roadmap Preview

Event will include a question-and-answer session with Chief Product Officer Prasad Raje

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced it will host a virtual demonstration of Udemy’s recently launched Intelligent Skills Platform, as well as a preview of the company’s generative AI roadmap . The demonstration will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Udemy’s Chief Product Officer, Prasad Raje .



Date: Wednesday, April 3 Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Individuals interested in participating in the live event can register here . An archived replay of the event will be available on the “ Events & Presentations ” section of Udemy’s investor relations website.

