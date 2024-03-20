KRAS Inhibitor Market Poised for Steady Growth at 5.5% CAGR, Reaching US$ 196 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

The KRAS inhibitors market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing demand for personalized cancer treatments, ongoing research and clinical trials have identified potential treatment strategies

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global KRAS inhibitor market was valued at US$ 108 million in 2023 and is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 196 million by 2034. The market is likely to develop at a 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 115.2 million in 2024.



The global KRAS inhibitor market is mostly driven by the increasing need for efficient therapies for malignancies with KRAS mutations. Since KRAS mutations are common in many tumors and have previously been difficult to target, there is a great chance to address medical gaps and enhance patient outcomes through the discovery of effective inhibitors.

Combination therapies offer a possible possibility in the KRAS inhibitor industry. Companies can provide patients with KRAS-mutated tumors more comprehensive and individualized therapy choices by improving treatment effectiveness and overcoming resistance mechanisms. Targeting several pathways at once or investigating synergistic effects with present medicines are two methods to do this.

Key Takeaways from the KRAS Inhibitor Market Analysis

The global KRAS inhibitor market was estimated to reach US$ 81.8 million in 2019.

in 2019. Historically, from 2019 to 2023, the KRAS inhibitor market garnered a CAGR of 7.20% .

. The United States KRAS inhibitor ecosystem is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 5.7% over the projection period.

over the projection period. Through 2034, the application of KRAS inhibitors in the treatment of pancreatic cancer is expected to expand at a 5.3% CAGR.

With a predicted 5.1% CAGR through 2034, cancer diagnostic centers are projected to be the primary end users of KRAS inhibitors.



“Market players can effectively use the KRAS inhibitors to enhance the treatment of lung cancer patients. They can effectively harbor the KRAS G12C mutant forms and thus reverse immunosuppression,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape from the KRAS Inhibitor Market:

Market players within the KRAS inhibitor market are setting themselves apart with extensive clinical trial programs that demonstrate effectiveness in a range of cancer types. It includes metastatic colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

They are also investigating new combinations with current treatments in an effort to improve treatment results for people with malignancies who have KRAS G12C mutations.

Startups in the KRAS inhibitor market are using novel approaches like structure-based drug design and computational biology to find and develop strong inhibitors of KRAS mutations.

They are also forming strategic alliances with academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to speed research and development activities. The startups are aimed at providing breakthrough medicines to patients suffering from KRAS-mutated malignancies.

Key Development in the KRAS Inhibitor Market:

In 2024, Erasca and Novartis signed into two clinical trial partnership and supply agreements. This is to assist the development of trametinib, an inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase (MEK), in conjunction with naporafenib for the treatment of cancer.

Patients with rat sarcoma (RAS) Q61X solid tumors and previously treated NRAS-mutant melanoma are the targets of the SEACRAFT-1 and SEACRAFT-2 studies, respectively. The combination of naporafenib and trametinib will be evaluated in patients with RAS Q61X solid tumors as part of the Phase Ib SEACRAFT-1 study.

The Top Key Companies Profiled in the KRAS Inhibitor Market:

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim

BridgeBio Pharma

Erasca

Innovent Biologics Inc.

Incyte

Mirati Therapeutics

Novartis

Jemincare

Cardiff Oncology Inc.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the KRAS inhibitor market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the KRAS inhibitor market, the market is segmented on the basis of cancer type (lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, others), end user (clinic laboratories, cancer diagnostic centres, hospitals, cancer research institutes, academic institutions, others) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the KRAS Inhibitor Market:

By Cancer Type:

Lung Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

By End User:

Clinic Laboratories

Cancer Diagnostic Centres

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Academic Institutions

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



