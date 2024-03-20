Alliance Background LLC Appoints Charles Cafaro as Director of Business Development
Alliance Background proudly announces the appointment of Charles Cafaro as its new Director of Business Development.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background LLC, a distinguished provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, proudly announces the appointment of Charles Cafaro as its new Director of Business Development.
Bringing over two decades of sales expertise in HR Tech, Human Capital, Staffing, and Talent Acquisition, Charles Cafaro is widely revered for his proficiency in SaaS Sales, Sales Management, and Consultative Selling. Renowned as a proven leader, Charles has a stellar track record of accelerating new business acquisition and cultivating high-performing teams that consistently deliver exceptional results. His tenure as Executive Vice President of Sales at Forbes.jobs and nearly 18 years of impactful contributions at Sterling highlight his strategic acumen and leadership prowess.
Brittany Bollinger Boyle, President/Founder at Alliance Background, expressed her enthusiasm for Charles's appointment, stating, "Alliance Background is excited to welcome Charles Cafaro as our Director of Business Development. His remarkable sales leadership experience perfectly aligns with our company's extraordinary growth trajectory, underscored by recent accolades such as securing the #1 overall ranking in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Pre-Employment Screening Leaders. Charles's insight and leadership will play a pivotal role as we strategically position our company for a new era of rapid growth."
In accepting his new role, Charles Cafaro commented, "I am honored to join Alliance Background and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive impactful growth initiatives and further solidify our position as leaders in the background screening industry."
Curt Schwall, EVP at Alliance Background, also shared his excitement, adding, "Charles's appointment signifies a significant milestone for Alliance Background. His leadership will undoubtedly steer our company towards greater success as we pursue an ambitious agenda for 2024 and beyond. ."
About Alliance Background, LLC:
As a premier provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, Alliance Background, LLC offers comprehensive screening and risk assessment tools tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. With a commitment to delivering personalized, enterprise-level solutions, Alliance Background leverages decades of experience to ensure unparalleled service and support for its clients.
