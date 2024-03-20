Intelligencia AI Ranks No. 90 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Northeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies  

Leading health tech and AI company with two-year revenue growth of 184%

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Intelligencia AI , a provider of AI-powered decision-making solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, ranks No. 90 on the fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“This accolade marks a significant milestone and further validates the work and impact we are making. It’s a testament to how our suite of AI-powered solutions are positively shaping the way the pharmaceutical industry de-risks and accelerates drug development. It’s also a testament to our people and our commitment to support life science companies in bringing groundbreaking therapies to market and transforming patients' lives,” shared Intelligencia AI CEO and co-founder, Dimitrios Skaltsas .

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region’s economy.

About Intelligencia AI

Intelligencia AI™ leads the way in leveraging proprietary data, biomedical expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) to address significant challenges in the pharmaceutical industry. These challenges include lengthy drug development timelines, excessive costs, and unsustainable return on investment (ROI). Its suite of AI-powered solutions delivers actionable insights crucial to mitigating risks and enhancing decision-making associated with drug development by providing an accurate, unbiased assessment of a drug's probability of success.

Founded in 2017, Intelligencia AI is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in San Francisco, CA, and Athens, Greece and employs 110 individuals globally. Visit intelligencia.ai to discover more.

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.





