Revolutionizing Healthcare: Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Surges as AI Leads the Charge |CAGR of 11.48% 2022-2030

Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Surges

Computer-aided drug discovery market size was $2.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.48%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Computer-aided Drug Discovery Market by Type, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030," the global computer-aided drug discovery market size was valued at $2,940.9 million in 2021, and global computer-aided drug discovery market forecast is projected to reach $7,504.7 million by 2030, growing with an expected CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030.

In the world of drug development, CADD is an effective tool for identifying potential therapeutic compounds. Computer-aided Drug Design (CADD) is a drug design technique used in medicinal chemistry. The method use software to create several chemical structures with minor modifications to a single medication structure that has already been shown to be therapeutically efficacious. CADD's main goal is to screen, optimise, and analyse the compound's activity against the target. It is a multidisciplinary method that is used by both academic institutions and commercial pharmaceutical firms to improve efficacy while minimising or eliminating negative effects. It is now the best option for elevated screening, which is widely used in drug development.

Rise in cases of chronic and unknown diseases and rapid drug development drive the growth of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. On the other hand, shortage of skilled labor to operate computer-aided drug discovery solutions impedes the growth to some extent. However, several growth prospects in the developed and developing economies have been beneficial for the market growth.

One of the key driving factors for the growth of the Computer-Aided Drug Discovery (CADD) market is:

Advancements in Computational Technologies: Continuous advancements in computational technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics, have significantly enhanced the efficiency and accuracy of drug discovery processes. These technologies enable faster and more precise prediction of drug-target interactions, leading to the identification of potential drug candidates with higher success rates. As computational power increases and algorithms become more sophisticated, the CADD market is poised for substantial growth, offering opportunities for improved drug discovery pipelines and accelerated drug development timelines.

Computer aided drug discovery market size is likely to accelerate in the coming few years owing to incorporation of advanced technology in CADD. The merging of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with structure-based approaches has emerged as a powerful new tool for drug development. Perhaps the scientific community will have to overcome the challenges posed by algorithms, scoring systems, and the lack of available data. This basic platform helps to speed up clinical trials and reduce the failure rate of promising medication candidates. SBDD has the potential to become a unique, dependable, and efficient drug design technique in the future.

North America exhibited the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period:

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.84% throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of biotechnology companies and R&D expenditure is the major factor are the major factors driving the market growth.

Key players in the industry:

Schrödinger, Inc.

Bayer AG

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

Bioduro-Sundia

Charles River Laboratories

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the computer-aided drug discovery market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers computer-aided drug discovery market analysis from 2021 to 2031, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

