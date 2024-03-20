Application Delivery Controllers Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 12.8 Billion by 2030 | ADC

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The application delivery controllers (adc) industry was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The ADC market size drastically changed, due to trends such as work from home, online communication among business units, and threats of cyber-attacks in the pandemic period.

The demand for Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) is being propelled by several factors, primarily the increasing need for uninterrupted online communication systems across diverse business operations and the rising threat of cyber-attacks targeting businesses. This heightened cyber-risk environment has led to a surge in internet traffic as companies strive to fortify their digital infrastructures. Additionally, the widespread adoption of mobile devices and other networking technologies at the individual level has contributed to the escalating demand for ADCs.

ADCs serve a crucial role in optimizing web applications throughout the networking system. They are instrumental in enhancing application performance, improving response rates, reducing bandwidth requirements, and bolstering overall resource efficiency. Key players in the ADC market, such as A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., and Radware Ltd., provide essential products and services to various end-user industries worldwide.

Moreover, government initiatives aimed at digitization are expected to further drive market growth. As governments around the world prioritize digital transformation efforts, there is an increased emphasis on deploying robust infrastructure and technologies like ADCs to support and secure digital services and applications. This presents a significant opportunity for ADC providers to expand their market presence and cater to the evolving needs of both public and private sector organizations.

Emerging regions of Asia-Pacific are expected to witness maximum growth of ADCs. Factors such as rapid development of various industries, including IT and emergence of online transactions drive the growth of the ADC. North America accounted for the highest ADC market share of 50% in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to existence of well-developed IT and various end-user industries.

COVID-19 outbreak positively impacted ADC market. This is attributed to the fact that consumer trends toward ADC are changing and key players in the market are adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence-based solutions for uninterrupted communication & cognitive automation for real-time interaction with consumers.

The key players profiled in the application delivery controllers market analysis are A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Webscale, Dell Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and KEMP Technologies Inc.

