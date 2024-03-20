Submit Release
ITVortex Becomes VMware by Broadcom White Label VCP Partner

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Vortex, LLC, a leading provider of cloud services specializing in VMware solutions, is proud to announce its newly acquired status as a VMware by Broadcom Premier Partner. This prestigious tier in the VMware Cloud Provider Program showcases IT Vortex's commitment to excellence and its capability to deliver high-quality VMware-based services.

As a Premier Partner, IT Vortex now offers White Label services for the VMware Cloud Provider (VCP) program. This strategic move allows smaller cloud providers to leverage IT Vortex’s infrastructure or standalone licensing and expertise to offer competitive VMware solutions without the 3500 core commit many smaller providers are unable to make financial sense of.

Lou Corriero, VP of Business Development and Cloud Technologies at IT Vortex, LLC, stated, “We are excited to embrace the new market strategy that Broadcom has envisioned for VMware Cloud Foundation and VCPs. Our White Label services are designed to empower smaller cloud providers, enabling them to remain competitive and relevant by offering top-tier cloud solutions. Through our partnership, we aim to bridge the gap for these providers, allowing them to scale, innovate, and meet their customer demands more effectively.”

The White Label offering from IT Vortex includes comprehensive support and licensing options, backed by the robust and secure infrastructure of VMware’s cloud solutions and extensive team of certified VMware professionals. This collaboration opens up new avenues for growth and service excellence in the cloud computing landscape, providing smaller providers with the tools they need to succeed.

For more information about IT Vortex and its VMware White Label services, please visit email info@theitvortex.com

About IT Vortex, LLC:

IT Vortex, LLC is an innovative cloud service provider based in Paramus, New Jersey, specializing in solutions that revolve around the VMware ecosystem. With a focus on delivering scalable, secure, and high-performing cloud infrastructures, IT Vortex aims to transform business operations, enabling companies to achieve their digital transformation goals.

