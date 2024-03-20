UltiSat and CopaSAT Partner to Deliver Unified Multi-path Connectivity Utilizing the Storm V3 Ruggedized Terminal

CHANTILLY, Va., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of unified connectivity solutions to government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure markets has announced a strategic partnership with CopaSAT. The collaboration leverages CopaSAT’s Storm V3™ ruggedized satellite terminal and UltiSat’s Sigma Gemini™ appliance to deliver Unified Multi-path Connectivity™ (UMC) solutions that seamlessly integrate satellite, wireless, and terrestrial communications. The combined solution supports both stationery and Communications-on-the-Move (COTM) requirements for remote and harsh operating environments.



The partnership provides rapid response customers with the power of highly resilient communications in a quick deployment and ruggedized form factor. The CopaSAT Storm V3 is a fully integrated LEO SATCOM terminal that delivers tactical communications to small, fast-moving vehicles and waterborne vessels. UltiSat's Sigma Gemini™ provides transport agnostic advanced network management that unifies multiple forms of connectivity (e.g. LEO/GEO, 5G LTE, Wi-Fi, terrestrial) into a single highly adaptable communications solution. The result is inherent network resiliency and optimization of bandwidth resources for specific communications applications.

“Partnering with companies like CopaSAT to bring force-multiplying capabilities to bear, is but one more example of how UltiSat delivers value,” said UltiSat SVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Jim Scott. “Combining ruggedized terminals, like the Storm V3, to access current and emerging LEO constellations with our organic terrestrial, private wireless and secure GEO solutions makes UltiSat unique in the market for delivering custom UMC across all domains of communications requirements.”

Both UltiSat (#2955) and CopaSAT (#2154) will be at the SATELLITE 2024 event in Washington, D.C., March 18-21. Stop by to learn more about how the Storm V3 can help provide reliable connectivity to government and commercial organizations with their missions of high consequence.

About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

About CopaSAT

CopaSAT helps government and commercial organizations turn missions in some of the world's most extreme and remote environments into realized objectives by providing reliable communication and power solutions. CopaSAT is known for its STORM custom-engineered, ruggedized, military-grade COTM flat-panel satellite terminal technology. The CopaSAT STORM terminal is MIL-STD-810H certified and a SOF terminal of choice for COTM. We bring on-the-ground, real-world field experience to every engagement. We know mission critical because we have lived mission critical. Learn more at www.copasat.com.

For more information contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com