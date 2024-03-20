Veeco Releases Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress and Dedication to ESG Goals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today released its fifth Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s progress towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. This Sustainability Report, reflecting 2023 data, demonstrates the Company’s continued progress and commitment to executing a robust sustainability strategy.



“Our commitment to environment, society, and governance initiatives is as strong as ever and I am grateful to the Veeco United team for their continued dedication to our efforts,” said Bill Miller, Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “We strongly believe in reducing our carbon footprint, building a diverse and inclusive team, leveraging renewable energy sources, and being a responsible neighbor and corporate citizen.”

Veeco’s fifth Sustainability Report features detailed goals focused on hazardous substance policies, expanded community philanthropy and engagement, prioritized employee health, continued commitment to company culture, strong relationships with suppliers, and more.

Veeco’s 2024 Sustainability Report is available to view here.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

