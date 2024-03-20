Jordan Freeman Joins Worlds Inc. Board of Directors

Boston MA, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. (OTCPK: WDDD) today announced that Jordan Freeman has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Freeman has a distinguished career in the video game industry and related licensing of intellectual property (IP). He developed the ZOOM Platform for gaming (not related to Zoom video conferencing platform) which has ported classic PC and console games, including Duke Nukem, Commandos and Aliens Vs. Predator to modern platforms making classic video games accessible to a new market of gamers. ZOOM Platform has digital distribution rights to over 1,100 titles. Most recently, ZOOM Platform resurrected FlatOut: Ultimate Carnage on Valve’s Steam, which currently stands at a 91% positive rating.



In Jan 2023, Freeman became president of Wanderful Interactive, acquiring the right to publish the Living Books franchise titles based on the works of Marc Brown, Dr. Seuss, Stan and Jan Berenstain, Mercer Mayer, and other popular children’s book authors. Mr. Freeman was a mentee of the late Bernie Stolar, a Sony Computer Entertainment America co-founder, former Sega president and Worlds Inc. Board member.



“Jordan’s addition to the board brings a unique knowledge of the classic video game industry, technology and platforms to bring these games to new and larger markets than the original console games were able to reach,” stated Thom Kidrin, CEO of Worlds Inc. “Jordan’s insight in transitioning technologies for today’s users will be an asset as Worlds continues to evolve its technologies.”

“Worlds was pushing the envelope in the earliest stages of the video gaming industry and helped make the industry what it is today,” Mr. Freeman stated. “I have great respect for Thom, he’s a pioneer in the truest sense of the word. I have always admired what he and the Worlds team have accomplished. In joining Worlds’ Board, I am looking forward to continuing and expanding the Worlds’ legacy, as it develops new technology and licensing opportunities that cross multiple generations of gamers.”

# # #

About Worlds Inc.

Worlds Inc. (OTCBB: WDDD) developed software and related technology for the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet environments encompassing massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG). The company's technologies are designed for large-scale communities of simultaneous online users, who interact within online interactive 3D virtual worlds. Worlds intends to monetize its patent portfolio through enforcement, licensing, and royalties of its patented technologies. For more information, visit www.worlds.com.

Contacts:

Media Relations: Accentuate PR, Julie Shepherd 847 275 3643, julie@accentuatepr.com

Sales/Investors: 617-725-8900, Thom@Worlds.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Worlds Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Worlds' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “hoped,” “anticipated,” “believed,” “estimated,” “should,” “preparing,” “expected” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Attachment