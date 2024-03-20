Marie Claire Hosted the Power Play Event

Presented by Merrell, the Women-Led Summit Took Place March 18-19 in Los Angeles

Featured Speakers Included: Courteney Cox, Sophia Bush, Tina Knowles and More

Sponsors Included: Sunglass Hut, Under Armour, SHRM, Moleskine, Aerie and Unsubscribed

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future’s premium women’s lifestyle brand Marie Claire hosted its eighth annual Power Play event (formerly known as Power Trip) connecting today’s most influential female leaders and next-generation thinkers across every industry for a summit. This year’s theme on “The New Ambition” brought women together to redefine what ambition means for them, personally and professionally. The passion-fueled event featured a surprise and delight itinerary of exclusive experiences, high-octane panels with thought leaders and a celebrity-studded rooftop party in Santa Monica to create meaningful, intentional connections that will last.



“Traditionally, ambition has posed a dual challenge for women,” said Nikki Ogunnaike, editor in chief of Marie Claire US. “However, in a post-pandemic world, the concept of 'ambition' has undergone a transformation. Our objective in evolving Power Trip into Power Play is to provide an always-on platform that reaches Marie Claire’s audience across a variety of touchpoints. This one-of-a-kind event in LA was just the start. We’re excited to continue to foster and build a community that welcomes diverse perspectives and catalyzes change and growth for the next generation of ambitious women.”

Marie Claire enlisted prominent speakers including Courteney Cox, Sophia Bush, Tina Knowles, Marley Dias, Daniella Pierson, Diana Flores, Shilpa Yarlagadda, CEO of Moleskine, Daniela Riccardi, VP of Marketing of Merrell, Jane Smith, and more who led guests in compelling, intimate discussions around a series of timely topics. Panels included:

Reverse Ambition: multi-hyphenates shared their stories of finding success through a non-linear career path

Gen Z: an emerging cohort of leaders discussed how they’re reshaping the paradigm of ambition

Women in Sports: leaders in the industry explored the evolving impact of women in the sports arena, from driving awareness to reshaping conversations, particularly around mental health



Power Players were also treated to unique opportunities and moments from Power Play’s partners and wellness experts, including somatic healing and sound meditation, “office hours” with transformational leadership coach Aimee Baxter, a scenic interactive hike with presenting partner Merrell, an exclusive shopping experience with supporting partner Sunglass Hut and special gifting and speaking moments from Aerie, Unsubscribed, Under Armour and Moleskine. Power Play included an intimate cocktail party with guests including: Yvonne Orji, Richa Moorjani, Marianna Hewitt, Simran Kaur, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephanie Shepherd, Morgan Stewart McGraw, Rupi Kaur and more.



To learn more about the Power Play: New Ambition and to join the conversation, follow the hashtag #MarieClairePowerPlay and Marie Claire on social media.

