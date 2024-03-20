Fr8App’s Innovative Platform Transforms Cross-Border Shipping for Riisa

Freight Technologies streamlines logistics for timely and flawless deliveries, saving time and costs

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech''), a technology company whose custom-developed, industry-leading Fr8App freight-matching platform offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, announces today that it has been Riisa’s trusted logistics supplier for over two years. During this time, Fr8App has facilitated Riisa’s cross-border exportations, enabling them to move their products with ease and efficiency.



Alejandro Ayala from Riisa said: "Through Fr8App we have been able to streamline our logistics operations, save time and money, and ensure that our products arrive on time and in perfect condition. We look forward to continuing to work with them for many years more."

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech said: “Our Fr8App platform is the perfect tool for companies looking to optimize their cross-border logistics operations and reduce logistics costs. Fr8Tech is committed to continuing to provide the best possible logistics solutions to Riisa and all of its clients.”

Fr8App continues to redefine the logistics landscape, empowering businesses like Riisa with cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiency and elevate the overall shipping experience.

About Riisa

Riisa started operations in 1987 as an aluminum smelting facility. After some years we started expanding into other metals such as aluminum, copper, steel, bronze, stainless steel, zinc and plastic. We are always in search of new materials and markets. We are a company that has always satisfied our customers and suppliers by maintaining successful business relationships. Riisa is an IMMEX company, a certification that is given by the Mexican Government to companies highly committed to the fiscal regulations in the country, also an ISO 9001:2008 company, a certification related to high standards of quality in the different processes; on the other hand, RIISA is a CTPAT certified company since 2015 due to the importance given to all activities related to security in the supply chain processes, this certification is given by the Homeland Security Department of the United States of America and AQSIQ certified company, this certification is given by General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People’s Republic of China an organ directly under the State Council of the People’s Republic of China in charge of national quality, metrology and commodity inspections.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Freight Technologies' and Fr8App’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Freight Technologies’ and Fr8App’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8App’s business, if it should recur; (2) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Freight Technologies’ ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that Freight Technologies or Fr8App may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (5) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App; (6) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (7) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Freight Technologies' other filings with the SEC. Freight Technologies cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Freight Technologies and Fr8App caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Freight Technologies and Fr8App do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Fr8Tech Contact: investors@fr8technologies.com Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com