Cognaize Wins Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognaize, the document automation company powered by hybrid intelligence, today announced that it has been named a winner in the Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program.



Cognaize is the first and only document automation solution to use hybrid intelligence to deliver on the promise of AI for financial services. It combines sophisticated financial models that have been trained on over 1.9 million financial documents, including loan applications, SEC filings, ESG-related documents, bank statements, presentations, or trustee reports, with human “experts in the loop” throughout the document automation process. Cognaize is designed from the ground up to address complex challenges for data scientists and deliver immediate efficiency to financial analysts.

“We are truly honored to recognize Cognaize with this prestigious award,” stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. “The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!”

“This recognition from the Business Intelligence Group for Cognaize’s AI platform and hybrid approach to document automation for financial services organizations further highlights our growing market leadership and unmatched pace of innovation,” said Al Eisian, CEO, Cognaize. “I know I speak for our founder, Vahe Andonians, and the entire Cognaize team when I state that we are even more motivated and committed to living up to this award by continuing to push the envelope for what is possible when AI becomes the cornerstone for solving specific industry problems and meeting critical customers’ needs to ensure business success.”

About Cognaize

Cognaize is the document automation company powered by hybrid intelligence for financial services organizations to drive continuous improvement and make transformative decisions that result in an ever-better business. The Cognaize platform and AI assistants combine sophisticated financial AI models, trained on over 1.9 million documents, optimized large language models (LLM) and knowledge graphs with each customer’s proprietary data, AI models, and a unique user interface that enables the seamless engagement of human “experts in the loop” throughout the document automation process. Cognaize is the first company to deliver a complete AI solution integrated into the daily operations of business and data science teams, bringing the promise of AI to financial services firms. For more information, please visit www.cognaize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

