Seasoned Oil & Gas Executive David Skidmore Joins Satelytics Board of Directors

Former bp vice president brings a wealth of experience in global markets

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satelytics , a leader in automated cloud-based geospatial analytics, is pleased to announce that veteran oil & gas executive David Skidmore has joined the Satelytics board in an advisory role.



Skidmore has been an energy executive for over 35 years, holding positions across all major businesses of bp, most recently serving as vice president of lower carbon power for the company, where he was instrumental in helping the organization transition and ultimately create low-carbon energy businesses. Additionally, Skidmore has a deep understanding of global markets and spent over 20 years based in Europe, including Germany and the United Kingdom, and nearly 10 years as Vice President of Refining & Marketing for bp in Russia.

“David will bring a wealth of knowledge in energy and energy transition strategies to our company,” says Sean Donegan, president, and CEO of Satelytics. “David’s insights into the low-carbon initiatives of the globe’s largest energy companies are crucial to helping Satelytics continue to position itself as the leader in geospatial analytics for the energy industry. David enhances Satelytics’ understanding of global markets and will help us push strongly into European and overseas markets.”

“I am very much looking forward to working with my fellow board members and Satelytics management to help take the company to its next phase of growth,” said David Skidmore. “Based on the solid foundation of leading technologies in AI-powered geospatial analytics, the company has significant growth potential, both in terms of new industrial applications and new global markets.”

Satelytics is a software company producing geospatial analytics for early detection, location and — in many instances — quantification of our customers’ most pressing challenges. The Ohio-based company uses science, software, and technology to deliver valuable services to customers to identify problems before they become disasters – environmentally, financially, or otherwise. Learn more about Satelytics here.

