Bicycle Lights Market to rise up to the USD 772.3 million by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%

Bicycle Lights Market

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global bicycle lights market based on technology, mounting type, bicycle type, application, and region.

Growing environmental & health concerns, rising traffic congestion and increased fuel prices are the primary factors increasing the adoption of electric bicycles across the globe. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 garnered $356.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $772.3 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Europe includes countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe. Rest of Europe includes such as the Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, and others. Factors such as increased adoption of electric bicycle in the region, availability of daily commuter bicycle with company fitted bicycle lights, and regulations which mandates every bicycle sold in the region to be equipped with bicycle lights, contributes in the growth of bicycle lights market in Europe. Moreover, in European cities such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, infrastructure has been developed for public where bicycles can be used without the interference with heavy vehicle traffic, which further supplements the growth of the bicycle lights market in this region.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global bicycle lights market based on technology, mounting type, bicycle type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players operating in the global bicycle lights market include BBB Cycling, Cateye Co., Ltd., Cygolite Co, Gaciron Technology, Garmin Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc, Lord Benex International Co., Ltd, Lupine Lighting Systems GmbH, Princeton Tec, and Trek Bicycle Corporation.

Factors such as government regulations to encourage adoption of bicycle lights, increase in fuel costs, rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity, and rising adoption of e-bicycles are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of bicycle infrastructure is the factor that hamper the market growth. Furthermore, improvement in bicycling infrastructure is the factor expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Based on mounting type, the head light segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global bicycle lights market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global bicycle lights market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Based on application, the commuting bicycle segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global bicycle lights market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Growing environmental & health concerns, rising traffic congestion and increased fuel prices are the primary factors increasing the adoption of electric bicycles across the globe. Moreover, the factors such as fast & flexible operations and cost-effective & eco-friendly transport solution also growing consumer inclination toward the usage of e-bicycles. Furthermore, increase in the number of market players providing e-bicycles coupled with the increasing investments in R&D activities further propelling the adoption of e-bicycles. For instance, in December 2019, an electric bike-share startup Wheels, has redesigned its two-wheeled vehicle to include a special spot to hold a helmet. Thus, such factors collectively contribute in increasing adoption of electric bicycles, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for bicycle lights and will contribute in the growth of bicycle lights market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By technology, the LED segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By mounting type, the head light segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By bicycle type, the electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the commuting bicycle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

