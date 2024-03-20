RUTLAND BARRACKS/Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B400787

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME 02/04/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility - 167 State Street Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention (Title 13 VSA 4249)

ACCUSED: Wynetta Burdick

AGE: 38

Location of Residence: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 7, 2024, Vermont State Police were notified by staff members of the Marble Valley Correctional Facility, located at 167 State Street in Rutland, VT, of an incident that occurred on February 4, 2024, at approximately 1442 hours. Through investigation it was found that Wynetta Burdick (age 38) had entered the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for a scheduled visit with an incarcerated individual and passed contraband, later determined to be tobacco and marijuana. Burdick was escorted out of the facility by staff members and was subsequently issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the introduction of tobacco into the facility. Burdick was also cited for Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention, and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on May 6, 2024 at 0830 hours.

(Citation issued)

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/24 0830 hrs.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.