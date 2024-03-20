Ladybug Expands E-Commerce Portfolio with Acquisition, Foresees $2M+ Revenue Surge

TULSA, Okla., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG), a leading name in health and wellness, is thrilled to announce its subsidiary, Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd. (“Growhouse”), has acquired the flagship e-commerce website from Vitawin Supplements Ltd.

The company made significant announcements on March 5, 2024, and March 12, 2024, unveiling acquisitions anticipated to generate revenues of $2.4 million and over $4 million, respectively. The latest acquisition, specifically tailored to cater to the needs of new mothers, is forecasted to result in an annual revenue increase surpassing $2 million. These strategic acquisitions are poised to quadruple the company's revenue for 2024 compared to the previous year. With these acquisitions, the company remains confident in achieving or surpassing the $25 million revenue mark for 2024.

This new acquisition caters to postnatal health needs, providing a range of supplements tailored to aid recovery following childbirth. Offerings include multivitamins enriched with iron and calcium, support for lactation in breastfeeding mothers, as well as solutions for energy revitalization and stress management. Explore further details at https://www.purelypregna.com.

Tamara Maxfield, B.A., CEO of Growhouse, expressed, "This acquisition reflects our strategy to acquire niche e-commerce platforms, expanding our market share significantly. We're poised for substantial growth, and these acquisitions are key to our market expansion efforts."

In 2024, Ladybug remains dedicated to enhancing its market presence and e-commerce capabilities. This growth plan involves strategic acquisitions aligned with Growhouse's product enrichment objectives, enhancing the customer experience across all online assets.

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, leads the health and wellness e-commerce sector with innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.”

For further information, please contact:

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

www.ladybugnutratech.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filipone: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com