Mountain America Credit Union Partners with Operation Warm to Donate Shoes to Local Children

More than 350 pairs of shoes were donated to children from the local Head Start program with Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership

OGDEN, Utah, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union partnered with Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership, Inc. (OWCAP) and Operation Warm for a unique charitable event on March 19, 2024— just in time for spring over 350 children from low-income households were provided with brand-new shoes, perfectly timed for the arrival of spring.



The shoes were distributed to children by representatives of OWCAP, Mountain America, and Operation Warm. Operation Warm is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing warmth, confidence, and hope for children in need—through the gift of coats and shoes. Since 2019 Mountain America has donated 5,000 coats and 3,000 shoes through their partnership with Operation Warm.

“At Mountain America Credit Union, we believe in the power of collaboration to make a meaningful impact in our community,” shares Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “By joining forces with OWCAP and Operation Warm, we can help address the critical needs of children in our area, providing them with the warmth and comfort they deserve. These partnerships embody our commitment to improving the well-being of the communities we serve.”

OWCAP’s executive director, Chris Ipsen, expressed gratitude for the support, stating, “OWCAP’s capacity to support our community is greatly improved because of strong partnerships with amazing organizations such as Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm.”

