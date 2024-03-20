Eko2o S.A.S., a Majority-Controlled Subsidiary of MedCana/SFWJ, Sets Sights on Expansion Into Costa Rica and Central America

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Eko2o S.A.S., a leader in sustainable agricultural technologies and a majority-owned subsidiary of SFWJ, doing business as MedCana, today announces its strategic plans to expand operations into Costa Rica and the broader Central American market. This initiative aligns with Eko2o's mission to promote sustainable agriculture and innovative technology solutions across the globe.



Eko2o has been at the forefront of agricultural innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability in farming practices. The company's decision to enter the Costa Rican and Central American markets is driven by the region's rich biodiversity, progressive environmental policies, and a growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices.

"Costa Rica and Central America are regions known for their commitment to environmental sustainability and high agricultural potential. This makes them the perfect match for Eko2o's mission and expertise," said Juan Ricardo Velez, CEO of Eko2o. "We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with local farmers and businesses to promote sustainable agriculture that benefits both the economy and the ecosystem."

Eko2o's expansion plans include establishing partnerships with local entities, setting up operations that will serve as hubs for research and development, and introducing their state-of-the-art agricultural technology solutions to the market.

This move is part of SFWJ/MedCana's broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the global cannabis and agricultural technology sectors, following recent announcements of major contracts and acquisitions that have positioned the company as a key player in the industry.

About Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S.

Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S., a majority-controlled subsidiary of Software Effective Solutions Corp. dba MedCana (SFWJ), specializes in providing state-of-the-art greenhouse infrastructure and agricultural technology solutions. Led by CEO Juan Ricardo Velez, Eko2o is committed to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of agricultural production in Colombia and beyond.

About MedCana/SFWJ

MedCana, operating under Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ), is a pioneer in the integration of technology and agriculture, focusing on the cannabis and emerging technologies in agriculture. With a vision to revolutionize the industry through innovation, MedCana is dedicated to acquiring and partnering with companies that align with its mission of promoting sustainable and technologically advanced agricultural practices.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

