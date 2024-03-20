Exploring Market Trends: Insights into the Apparel Logistics Sector Forecast, 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Apparel Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global apparel logistics market focuses on the logistics industry that meets supply chain needs of apparel manufacturers and retailers. From retailers to manufacturers, apparel supply chain is highly competitive to provide latest trends and best customer experience. Changing consumer expectations and demanded patterns are putting pressure on apparel companies. Starting from purchase of raw materials to fast movement of samples, quality control of manufacturing of apparel, direct delivery of finished products to stores, In addition, logistics companies offer solutions for entire logistics value chain of the fashion industry. The apparel manufacturing industry is very dynamic due to ever-changing fashion trend. Apparel manufacturing companies also use appropriate software such as Fishbowl and Netsuit to predict production material requirement and pricing to accurately meet growing demand.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Spread of COVID-19 has infected millions of people and most countries have implemented nationwide lockdowns and restrictions, which had a huge impact on apparel manufacturing industries. During the pandemic, extensive demand and express transportation of PPE kits has provided apparel logistics providers ample opportunities to grow. As the apparel market fall under the category of non-essential goods, there is a restriction on movement of such goods. During COVID-19, as almost all nations are under lockdown, there are no upcoming new fashion trends in the apparel industry, which have had a huge impact on the apparel logistics market. Moreover, owing to supply chain disruption around the world, production of clothing, fabrics, and other supplementary products are ceased, which has a negative impact on growth of the apparel industry, which directly impacts the apparel logistics market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Growth in adoption of RFID tags and fast replenishment cycles in the apparel industry is expected to drive growth of the market.

Emergence of e-commerce and fluctuations in fuel prices is expected to hamper growth of the apparel logistics market.

Adoption of AI in supply chain and new technologies in apparel industries provide opportunities for the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

Rapid replenishment cycles of the apparel industry is one of the main factors that drives growth of the apparel logistics market. Changing fashion trends are anticipated to significantly influence consumers to purchase latest designs, especially worn by celebrities. One of the key strategies that has been developed by retailers is fast-fashion business model that transfers products from design and manufacturing to stores in 2 to 3 weeks. For instance, in May 2020, Ceva logistics changed their business strategy to work under rapid change due to the pandemic. They implemented a new system, Ceva matrix warehouse management system (WMS) to delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) kits as quickly as possible. Implementation of efficient logistics services in the apparel industry ensures rapid supply of products in retail stores, hence demand demand for textile logistics services is expected to increase and drive the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the apparel logistics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the apparel logistics market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the apparel logistics market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed apparel logistics market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the apparel logistics market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the apparel logistics market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

PVS Fulfillment-Service, Logwin, GAC Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV, DB Schenker, Apparel Logistics Group, Bollore Logistics, Ceva Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

