Ferrellgas Shares Spring-Cleaning Tips

LIBERTY, Mo., March 20, 2024 -- Spring is here! It's a season best known for longer days, blooming flowers, and warmer temperatures. But the employee-owners of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., one of the nation's largest propane providers, want to remind homeowners to also keep their propane system in mind this time of year. Approximately 11 million U.S. households use clean, reliable, affordable propane.



“Spring is an important time of year for propane homeowners,” Vice President of Retail Operations Tim Sayers said. “It is important for our customers to tackle routine maintenance now when they use their propane system least, so it will function properly when they need it most.”

Two of the hardest working appliances in any propane home are the water heater and furnace. Ferrellgas encourages propane homeowners to hire a trained professional to perform a routine “flush” of their water heater to help remove any sediment that may have formed over time. This sediment is caused by a buildup in minerals in the water supply that hardens into sand or grit, which can insulate the heating element of a water heater and decrease its effectiveness.

For furnaces, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has outlined seven steps to take to perform proper maintenance. Ferrellgas encourages its customers to work with a trained professional and take the following steps to keep their heating system working properly:

Conduct a combustion analysis, checking for any blockage over the exhaust flue and intake pipe on the exterior. Check the heat exchanger and burners for excessive rust, cracks, or holes and clear the burners of dirt or other particles that can create improper combustion. Inspect the igniter and flame sensor. Polish the flame sensor with steel wool or a wire brush to remove any soot or dirt buildup. Measure the temperature rise. Most high-efficiency systems will increase in temperature during heating by 40 to 70 degrees when operating properly. Check the gas pressure by measuring the pressure on both sides of the valve to ensure each is within the manufacturer’s specifications. Check for gas leaks. Check and clear the drain.



Spring is the perfect time of year to clear dry leaves, brush, grass, and other debris that may have collected near the tank during the late fall and winter months. Ferrellgas recommends removing all combustible materials that are within a 10-foot radius of the tank.

Spring is also a great time of year for propane homeowners to schedule a fill. Wholesale propane prices are sometimes lower during the spring months due to less demand.

No matter what time of year it is, Ferrellgas encourages its customers to keep safety and maintenance top of mind. By taking a few simple steps, customers are able to keep their system working optimally for years to come.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 65,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes, and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com .

