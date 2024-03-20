Super League Adds Unique Fortnite Capabilities With Chartis Partnership

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms, is proud to announce new capabilities for its entertainment and consumer brand clients in Fortnite Creative via a partnership with Chartis . A platform focused on Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), Chartis offers a rapidly-growing suite of tools to make it easier and more intuitive for creators to build original games and experiences within Fortnite Creative, where an increasing segment of the blockbuster game’s 70 million monthly players spend their time.

Reminiscent of Super League’s groundbreaking acquisition of what is now Super Biz - the company’s industry-leading creator software development kit accessed by more than 3,500 creators - the partnership with Chartis enables Super League and its prominent global brand partners to tap into the Chartis Network, a coalition of independent Fortnite Creative developers with more than 157 million monthly plays and nearly one billion monthly impressions. Together, the companies will provide unparalleled opportunities for brands to launch new Fortnite Creative Islands and custom integrations.

Key capabilities enabled by this partnership include:

Develop comprehensive, end-to-end integrations into more than 100 top Fortnite Creative maps with 968+ million impressions per month.

Leverage more than 20 innovative, successful native Fortnite creators to build unique branded experiences rooted in popular gameplay modes.

Effectively engage 18-35-year-olds on Fortnite leveraging the 157 million monthly plays in the Chartis network.

Offer all Fortnite players novel, branded immersive experiences, including exclusive custom assets, distinctive gameplay mechanics, and tailor-made audio and visual elements.

“Chartis is deploying an inspiring formula within the Fortnite Creative community that Super League knows exactly how to accelerate, having built a significant Roblox business starting with a similar foundation,” says Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Super League. “We are excited to bring the very best of what we do to Fortnite with Chartis, as we work to provide our client partners with world-class solutions to engage the massive Fortnite user base.”

Brendan Stock, CEO of Chartis, added, “We couldn’t imagine a better partner than Super League. They’ve demonstrated an incredible ability to work creatively across open gaming platforms and the immersive web, and we look forward to innovating with them within the Fortnite Ecosystem.”

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms. From open gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

About Chartis

Chartis is a software platform that connects Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) creators with the supportive community, development tools, and brand activations they need to build successful UGC games and careers. Chartis maintains a creator network with over 157 million monthly plays on Fortnite Creative. Chartis builds tools to support these creators, and works with brands, artists and IP owners to facilitate the development of new experiences in an authentic and engaging way. Visit Chartis.gg to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

Gillian Sheldon

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com