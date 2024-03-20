Infection Control Market is Expected to Reach $69.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infection Control market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $51.0 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $69.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. In recent times, the global infection control market has experienced notable growth driven by several significant factors. Notably, there has been a rising focus on food sterilization due to increasing concerns surrounding food safety and contamination. This trend is spurred by stringent regulatory measures implemented by governments worldwide. Additionally, across various sectors like healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing, there is a heightened emphasis on disinfection. This emphasis stems from heightened awareness regarding infectious disease prevention, particularly in light of ongoing global health challenges. Consequently, there has been a surge in demand for disinfectants, sterilization products, and associated services. As industries prioritize infection control to safeguard public health, the infection control market is positioned for sustained growth in the coming years.

Infection Control Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $51.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $69.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product & service, end user and region Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing utilization of E-beam sterilization Key Market Driver Growing number of surgeries

Based on product & services, the infection control market is further classified into sterilization products & services, consumables & accessories, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing products and other infection control products. In 2023, the cleaning and disinfection products segment accounted for the largest share of the infection control market. The veterinary imaging instrument market is pulsating with innovation and surging demand, driven by a confluence of trends. Rising pet ownership and growing awareness of preventative care fuel the need for accurate diagnoses, boosting adoption of X-ray, ultrasound, CT, and even MRI technologies. Advancements like AI-powered image reconstruction and cloud-based platforms are improving diagnostic accuracy, workflow efficiency, and affordability, making advanced imaging accessible to more clinics.

Minimalist surgery procedures necessitate high-resolution pre-operative planning, driving demand for advanced CT and ultrasound technology. Portability and affordability are key, with compact CT scanners and portable ultrasound machines finding favor in smaller clinics. Sustainability is gaining traction, with manufacturers emphasizing low-dose imaging and eco-friendly materials.

Based on the end user, the infection control market encompasses hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, the life science industry, the food industry, and other sectors like cosmetics, dietary supplements, veterinary, and additional healthcare providers such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers. In 2023, hospitals & clinics emerged as the leading segment in the infection control market. This dominance is primarily attributed to several factors including the escalating prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs), the global proliferation of hospitals and clinics, and the aging population which is more susceptible to chronic ailments. Moreover, the surge in surgical procedures also contributes significantly to the demand for infection control measures within hospitals. Government initiatives aimed at bolstering infection prevention standards further bolster this market segment.

Based on region, the infection control market is further divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & and Africa and GCC Countries. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the infection control market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. The region's dominance is due to heightened consumer emphasis on healthy living and disease prevention, driving increased demand for sterilization and disinfection products and services. Additionally, the growing elderly population and corresponding rise in chronic illnesses contribute to the market's momentum. Efforts to minimize Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) and the implementation of stringent governmental regulations on sterilization and disinfection further fuel market growth in North America.

Infection Control market major players covered in the report, such as:

STERIS plc. (US)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Ecolab, Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

Advanced Sterilization Products (US)

Sotera Health LLC (US)

MMM Group (Germany)

MATACHANA GROUP (Spain)

Belimed AG (Switzerland)

Metrex Research LLC (US)

Reckitt Benckiser (UK)

Pal International (UK)

Olympus Corporation (Janpan)

Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Miele Group (Germany)

Systec GmbH & Co. KG(Germany)

Contec, Inc. (US)

Continental Equipment Company (US)

MEDALKAN (Greece)

C.R.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment (Italy)

Spire Integrated Solutions (US)

Dr. Schumacher GmbH (Germany)

ACTO GmbH (Germany)

Consolidated Sterilizer Systems (US)

Ultrawave (UK)

ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada)

and Among Others

The research report categorizes the infection control market into the following segments and sub-segments:

Global Infection Control Market, by Product & Service

Sterilization products & services Sterilization equipment Heat sterilization equipment Moist Heat Sterilizers Dry Heat Sterilizers Low-temperature sterilization Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (ETO) Formaldehyde Sterilization Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Radiation sterilization Filtration sterilization equipment Contract sterilization services market Eto sterilization services Gamma sterilization services E-beam sterilization services Steam sterilization services

Consumables & accessories Sterilization indicators Chemical Indicators Biological Indicators Sterilization pouches Sterilization lubricants Sterilization accessories

Cleaning & disinfection products Disinfectants Disinfectants, By Product Type Hand Disinfectants Surface Disinfectants Skin Disinfectants Instrument Disinfectants Disinfectants, By Formulation Disinfectant Wipes Liquid Disinfectants Disinfectant Sprays Disinfectants, By EPA Classification Low-Level Disinfectants Intermediate-Level Disinfectants High-Level Disinfectants Cleaning & disinfection equipment Washer Disinfectors Flusher Disinfectors UV-Ray Disinfectors Ultrasonic Cleaners Other Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment Lubricants & cleaning solutions Disinfection & cleaning accessories

Protective barriers Medical Nonwovens Surgical Drapes Surgical Gowns Face Masks Covers and Closures Goggles Gloves

Endoscope reprocessing products Endoscope Reprocessing Consumables Endoscope Reprocessing Equipment Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Endoscope Tracking Systems Other Endoscope Reprocessing Products

Other Infection Control Products

Global Infection Control Market, by End User

Hospitals & clinics

Medical device companies

Pharmaceutical companies

Life science industry

Food industry

Other End Users

By Country

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers of sterilization and disinfection equipment and consumables

Sterilization and disinfection service providers

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Medical device companies

Food manufacturing companies

Academic & research institutes

Government institutes

Market research and consulting firms

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Venture capitalists and investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the infection control market based on product & service, end user, and region.

To strategically analyze the industry trends, technology trends, pricing analysis, regulatory scenario, supply/value chain, ecosystem mapping, Porter’s Five Forces, patent analysis, key stakeholders and buying criteria, and conferences and events

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the market size based on six key regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries.

To strategically profile key players in the infection control market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2.

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product launches, approvals, expansions, and partnerships in the market.

To analyze the impact of the recession on the infection control market

